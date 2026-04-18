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Iran Pushes Back Against U.S. Uranium Transfer Demand
(MENAFN) Iran pushed back firmly on Friday against US demands over its enriched uranium stockpile, declaring any transfer of the material abroad categorically off the table — even as both sides acknowledged that a negotiated agreement remains within reach.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei drew a clear line in the sand, stating: "A deal is achievable if our rights and interests are secured."
The remarks came in direct response to US President Donald Trump, who said earlier Friday that Washington intends to "get" Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium — material he has repeatedly referred to as 'dust' — without providing Tehran with any financial compensation.
Baqaei further outlined Iran's conditions for a viable agreement, emphasizing that reparations for damages inflicted on the country would constitute a critical component of any negotiated settlement, according to a state broadcaster. He also cautioned that Tehran would respond in kind should the opposing party fail to honor its commitments.
In a separate set of remarks, Baqaei took aim at conflicting signals emerging from Washington regarding the Strait of Hormuz, characterizing the contradictory statements from US officials as evidence of "confusion." He stressed that decisions governing the strategic waterway are dictated by ground realities — not media narratives — and confirmed that civilian vessel traffic through the strait remains permitted following recent regional developments, consistent with directives from relevant Iranian authorities.
On the broader diplomatic front, Baqaei pointed to the recent Islamabad meeting as a productive step forward, noting it had successfully mapped out shared positions and firm redlines, insisting there is "no ambiguity in negotiations."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei drew a clear line in the sand, stating: "A deal is achievable if our rights and interests are secured."
The remarks came in direct response to US President Donald Trump, who said earlier Friday that Washington intends to "get" Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium — material he has repeatedly referred to as 'dust' — without providing Tehran with any financial compensation.
Baqaei further outlined Iran's conditions for a viable agreement, emphasizing that reparations for damages inflicted on the country would constitute a critical component of any negotiated settlement, according to a state broadcaster. He also cautioned that Tehran would respond in kind should the opposing party fail to honor its commitments.
In a separate set of remarks, Baqaei took aim at conflicting signals emerging from Washington regarding the Strait of Hormuz, characterizing the contradictory statements from US officials as evidence of "confusion." He stressed that decisions governing the strategic waterway are dictated by ground realities — not media narratives — and confirmed that civilian vessel traffic through the strait remains permitted following recent regional developments, consistent with directives from relevant Iranian authorities.
On the broader diplomatic front, Baqaei pointed to the recent Islamabad meeting as a productive step forward, noting it had successfully mapped out shared positions and firm redlines, insisting there is "no ambiguity in negotiations."
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