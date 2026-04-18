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Lebanese President Vows to Secure Withdrawal, Restore State Authority
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that he is prepared to “go anywhere” in order to ensure what he described as Lebanon’s “salvation,” as a ceasefire with Israel came into effect, according to reports.
In a televised address marking the first day of the truce, Aoun said the agreement’s purpose is to secure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied areas and restore full authority of the Lebanese state over its territory. He also warned that Lebanon is entering a sensitive and challenging period.
“We are certain we will face many attacks in the coming phase, for a simple reason: we have reclaimed Lebanon and its decision-making for the first time in nearly half a century,” he said.
Aoun added that Lebanon is now negotiating from a position of sovereignty rather than dependency. “We are no longer a card in anyone’s pocket, nor an arena for others’ wars, and we will never return to that,” he said.
He also expressed readiness to take full responsibility for the country’s current trajectory, including efforts to reclaim land, protect civilians, and stabilize the state. He reiterated that the core goal of the ceasefire arrangement is Israeli withdrawal and the expansion of state authority across all Lebanese territory.
In a televised address marking the first day of the truce, Aoun said the agreement’s purpose is to secure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied areas and restore full authority of the Lebanese state over its territory. He also warned that Lebanon is entering a sensitive and challenging period.
“We are certain we will face many attacks in the coming phase, for a simple reason: we have reclaimed Lebanon and its decision-making for the first time in nearly half a century,” he said.
Aoun added that Lebanon is now negotiating from a position of sovereignty rather than dependency. “We are no longer a card in anyone’s pocket, nor an arena for others’ wars, and we will never return to that,” he said.
He also expressed readiness to take full responsibility for the country’s current trajectory, including efforts to reclaim land, protect civilians, and stabilize the state. He reiterated that the core goal of the ceasefire arrangement is Israeli withdrawal and the expansion of state authority across all Lebanese territory.
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