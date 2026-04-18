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Turkish Official Highlights Turkey’s Role as Key Actor for Peace
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday highlighted the country’s role in regional and global affairs, describing it as “key to peace,” according to reports.
In a statement shared on his NSosyal social media account, Duran said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has positioned itself as a constructive and balancing force both regionally and internationally.
“Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, our country stands out not only in its region but also in the world as a constructive and balancing actor, guided by the understanding that Türkiye is the Key to Peace,” he said.
He added that Türkiye is increasingly associated with solutions rather than conflict in regional crises, emphasizing what he called a diplomatic approach rooted in stability and humanitarian values.
“With strong leadership and effective diplomacy, Türkiye continues to be identified in regional crises not with conflict, but with solutions; not with polarization, but with stability,” he stated, adding that the country’s humanitarian stance in global conflicts reflects what he described as a “diplomacy of compassion.”
Duran’s post also included a video compilation of President Erdogan’s past remarks on global peace efforts, along with footage of his meetings with various world leaders.
In a statement shared on his NSosyal social media account, Duran said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has positioned itself as a constructive and balancing force both regionally and internationally.
“Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, our country stands out not only in its region but also in the world as a constructive and balancing actor, guided by the understanding that Türkiye is the Key to Peace,” he said.
He added that Türkiye is increasingly associated with solutions rather than conflict in regional crises, emphasizing what he called a diplomatic approach rooted in stability and humanitarian values.
“With strong leadership and effective diplomacy, Türkiye continues to be identified in regional crises not with conflict, but with solutions; not with polarization, but with stability,” he stated, adding that the country’s humanitarian stance in global conflicts reflects what he described as a “diplomacy of compassion.”
Duran’s post also included a video compilation of President Erdogan’s past remarks on global peace efforts, along with footage of his meetings with various world leaders.
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