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Air Canada Cancels Flights on Six of Its Routes
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Friday it is scrapping service on six of its routes, directly citing the dramatic surge in aviation fuel costs triggered by the ongoing Iran war.
"Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights which now are no longer economically feasible," the airline said in a statement.
The cuts span both domestic and international corridors. Within Canada, the carrier will permanently discontinue its Fort McMurray, Alberta-to-Vancouver, British Columbia service effective May 28, while the Yellowknife, Northwest Territories-to-Toronto route will be permanently retired on Aug. 30.
On the international front, Air Canada will suspend flights linking Toronto and Montreal to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning June 1, with service tentatively slated to resume Oct. 25. The Salt Lake City-Toronto route faces a longer hiatus, pausing from June 30 with a targeted return sometime in 2027. Additionally, a newly planned route connecting Guadalajara, Mexico, to Montreal has been scrapped before it ever launched.
The airline confirmed that all passengers holding reservations on affected flights will be notified individually and offered alternative travel arrangements.
The cancellations reflect a broader crisis gripping global aviation. The Iran war, which broke out on Feb. 28, triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a wave of strikes on energy infrastructure, sending fuel prices soaring and creating shortages across multiple fuel categories. A two-week ceasefire came into effect on April 8, with efforts toward a lasting peace settlement now underway — though the economic damage to the aviation sector continues to ripple outward, disrupting flight operations well beyond the immediate conflict zone.
"Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights which now are no longer economically feasible," the airline said in a statement.
The cuts span both domestic and international corridors. Within Canada, the carrier will permanently discontinue its Fort McMurray, Alberta-to-Vancouver, British Columbia service effective May 28, while the Yellowknife, Northwest Territories-to-Toronto route will be permanently retired on Aug. 30.
On the international front, Air Canada will suspend flights linking Toronto and Montreal to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning June 1, with service tentatively slated to resume Oct. 25. The Salt Lake City-Toronto route faces a longer hiatus, pausing from June 30 with a targeted return sometime in 2027. Additionally, a newly planned route connecting Guadalajara, Mexico, to Montreal has been scrapped before it ever launched.
The airline confirmed that all passengers holding reservations on affected flights will be notified individually and offered alternative travel arrangements.
The cancellations reflect a broader crisis gripping global aviation. The Iran war, which broke out on Feb. 28, triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a wave of strikes on energy infrastructure, sending fuel prices soaring and creating shortages across multiple fuel categories. A two-week ceasefire came into effect on April 8, with efforts toward a lasting peace settlement now underway — though the economic damage to the aviation sector continues to ripple outward, disrupting flight operations well beyond the immediate conflict zone.
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