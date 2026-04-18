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Turkish Diplomacy Forum in Antalya Hosts High-Level Meetings
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate talks on Friday with his Austrian and Ukrainian counterparts, Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Andrii Sybiha, on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Officials did not release any additional information regarding the content or outcomes of the discussions.
From April 17 to 19, Türkiye is hosting world leaders and senior government representatives for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an important international event taking place in the southern Mediterranean city. This year’s gathering is centered on addressing global uncertainty and related challenges.
Organized under the patronage of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is guided by the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”
Anadolu serves as the forum’s global communications partner.
Officials did not release any additional information regarding the content or outcomes of the discussions.
From April 17 to 19, Türkiye is hosting world leaders and senior government representatives for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an important international event taking place in the southern Mediterranean city. This year’s gathering is centered on addressing global uncertainty and related challenges.
Organized under the patronage of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is guided by the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”
Anadolu serves as the forum’s global communications partner.
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