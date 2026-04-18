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Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Advance
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly consented to an indefinite suspension of its nuclear activities, while also being denied access to previously frozen funds held by the United States, according to President Donald Trump on Friday.
In remarks to Bloomberg News, Trump indicated that direct negotiations with Tehran aimed at securing a lasting end to hostilities could “probably” occur over the weekend, though he did not clarify who would represent the US side. He also suggested he “may” travel to Pakistan to formalize a potential agreement.
“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said during a brief telephone interview with the news outlet. He added that, “No years, unlimited,” when asked whether the nuclear restrictions would have a fixed duration.
A prior round of talks held the previous weekend concluded without any deal, despite extended discussions between the parties. Meanwhile, a temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is expected to lapse early next week, raising uncertainty over the diplomatic timeline.
Separately, the Axios news website reported that Trump was considering the possibility of releasing $20 billion in restricted Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran surrendering its uranium stockpile. However, Trump dismissed the claim, responding with “no” when asked if he was contemplating the release of any Iranian funds, as reported by Axios.
In remarks to Bloomberg News, Trump indicated that direct negotiations with Tehran aimed at securing a lasting end to hostilities could “probably” occur over the weekend, though he did not clarify who would represent the US side. He also suggested he “may” travel to Pakistan to formalize a potential agreement.
“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said during a brief telephone interview with the news outlet. He added that, “No years, unlimited,” when asked whether the nuclear restrictions would have a fixed duration.
A prior round of talks held the previous weekend concluded without any deal, despite extended discussions between the parties. Meanwhile, a temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is expected to lapse early next week, raising uncertainty over the diplomatic timeline.
Separately, the Axios news website reported that Trump was considering the possibility of releasing $20 billion in restricted Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran surrendering its uranium stockpile. However, Trump dismissed the claim, responding with “no” when asked if he was contemplating the release of any Iranian funds, as reported by Axios.
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