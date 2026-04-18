403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says 'New Dawn' Coming for Cuba
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump used a Friday rally in Phoenix, Arizona, to issue a sweeping series of foreign policy proclamations — promising imminent change in Cuba, praising Venezuela as a new American partner, and doubling down on his administration's controversial decision to prioritize white South African refugees.
"And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day, 70 years in waiting. It's called a new dawn for Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba," Trump told the crowd, invoking American military and economic power as the driving force behind the pledge.
Addressing Cuban American communities in the audience, Trump claimed they "were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized," before ominously promising, "And now watch what happens."
Cuba continues to buckle under a severe and prolonged economic crisis, beset by chronic fuel shortages, frequent blackouts, and acute scarcity of food and medicine. Havana blames decades of US sanctions for the suffering, while Washington maintains that structural economic dysfunction is the root cause.
Trump drew a direct line between his Cuba rhetoric and what he described as a recent US military operation resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in early January — framing both as expressions of his "America First" foreign policy doctrine.
"It's very simple: we'll help other countries, but we have to view it as America first; otherwise, we're not going to have a country left," he said.
In a notable aside, Trump cast Venezuela in a strikingly positive light, stating: "Venezuela has been great, really doing a good job over there."
The US president also mounted a vigorous defense of his administration's decision to suspend nearly all refugee resettlement programs while creating a specific carve-out for white South Africans, alleging a racially motivated campaign of violence against them.
"In South Africa, there's a very horrible thing going on. It's a genocide. It's a horrible thing," he claimed, saying they are "killing people if they're white."
The remarks echoed Trump's earlier confrontation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a high-profile Oval Office meeting last year, during which Trump targeted prominent opposition figure Julius Malema, demanding his arrest over his chanting of the contentious "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" song — which Trump characterized as a direct incitement to violence against white farmers.
At that same meeting, Trump alleged that white farmers in South Africa were being systematically killed and stripped of their land without compensation. Ramaphosa firmly and calmly rejected those claims, stating that no such systematic persecution, murder, or land seizure targeting white farmers existed in his country.
"And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day, 70 years in waiting. It's called a new dawn for Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba," Trump told the crowd, invoking American military and economic power as the driving force behind the pledge.
Addressing Cuban American communities in the audience, Trump claimed they "were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized," before ominously promising, "And now watch what happens."
Cuba continues to buckle under a severe and prolonged economic crisis, beset by chronic fuel shortages, frequent blackouts, and acute scarcity of food and medicine. Havana blames decades of US sanctions for the suffering, while Washington maintains that structural economic dysfunction is the root cause.
Trump drew a direct line between his Cuba rhetoric and what he described as a recent US military operation resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in early January — framing both as expressions of his "America First" foreign policy doctrine.
"It's very simple: we'll help other countries, but we have to view it as America first; otherwise, we're not going to have a country left," he said.
In a notable aside, Trump cast Venezuela in a strikingly positive light, stating: "Venezuela has been great, really doing a good job over there."
The US president also mounted a vigorous defense of his administration's decision to suspend nearly all refugee resettlement programs while creating a specific carve-out for white South Africans, alleging a racially motivated campaign of violence against them.
"In South Africa, there's a very horrible thing going on. It's a genocide. It's a horrible thing," he claimed, saying they are "killing people if they're white."
The remarks echoed Trump's earlier confrontation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a high-profile Oval Office meeting last year, during which Trump targeted prominent opposition figure Julius Malema, demanding his arrest over his chanting of the contentious "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" song — which Trump characterized as a direct incitement to violence against white farmers.
At that same meeting, Trump alleged that white farmers in South Africa were being systematically killed and stripped of their land without compensation. Ramaphosa firmly and calmly rejected those claims, stating that no such systematic persecution, murder, or land seizure targeting white farmers existed in his country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment