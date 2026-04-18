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Settler Violence in Asira al-Qibliya Rises
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers carried out an assault on Friday in the village of Asira al-Qibliya, located south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. According to Palestinian reports, several residential properties were targeted, and a vehicle was deliberately set ablaze during the attack.
An official news agency, citing the head of the village council Hafez Saleh, stated that the attackers focused on the southern part of the village, where they ignited a car. The report also noted that they tried to set fire to a storage unit along with equipment owned by a local resident. In the same area—situated near an outpost established on Palestinian land categorized as Area B under the Oslo Accords—multiple houses were also assaulted.
Further actions included damage to a water tank that serves the village, which disrupted residents’ access to water and complicated maintenance operations. In a separate account, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission issued a monthly report indicating that Israeli occupiers conducted 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during March, resulting in nine deaths.
Since October 2023, violence involving Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces has intensified significantly. According to available figures, more than 1,148 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 others injured, and nearly 22,000 individuals have been detained during this period.
An official news agency, citing the head of the village council Hafez Saleh, stated that the attackers focused on the southern part of the village, where they ignited a car. The report also noted that they tried to set fire to a storage unit along with equipment owned by a local resident. In the same area—situated near an outpost established on Palestinian land categorized as Area B under the Oslo Accords—multiple houses were also assaulted.
Further actions included damage to a water tank that serves the village, which disrupted residents’ access to water and complicated maintenance operations. In a separate account, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission issued a monthly report indicating that Israeli occupiers conducted 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during March, resulting in nine deaths.
Since October 2023, violence involving Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces has intensified significantly. According to available figures, more than 1,148 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 others injured, and nearly 22,000 individuals have been detained during this period.
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