RBI Announced 'New Rules' For Exchanging Old ₹500 & ₹1000 Notes? PIB Factcheck Says...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Some reports circulating online claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced new guidelines permitting the exchange of discontinued currency. However, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed these claims as fake, clarifying that the RBI has made no such announcement.

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In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "The official RBI website is the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations and currency-related announcements.

For accurate and verified information, users are advised to visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India.

It was also emphasised,“Never forward unverified messages. Stay vigilant and share only information from trusted, official sources. If you encounter any suspicious message, photo, or video related to the Central Government, report it to the Press Information Bureau for verification via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email at...."

Meanwhile, such false claims have been circulating repeatedly over time. Earlier in October, the PIB Fact Check unit had already clarified that reports suggesting the RBI had issued new guidelines to exchange old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes are fake.

These notes were discontinued during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016, and no new exchange rules have been announced since then.

Changes in ₹100 and ₹500 currency notes

Earlier in February, the ₹100 note reportedly saw refinements rather than a full redesign. These changes included improved print contrast and ink durability. The watermark and security thread were also enhanced to make authentication easier, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

Reports citing officials suggested that these updates aim to extend the lifespan of currency notes, as replacing worn-out notes frequently increases printing and logistical costs. While the overall appearance remains familiar, sharper detailing and improved tactile features may be noticeable compared to older versions.

Similarly, the ₹500 note under the 2026 update is said to include improved alignment of design elements, better colour consistency, and sharper micro-printing, while keeping the core design unchanged.

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AVP reported citing banking officials that ATMs and cash-handling systems are calibrated to work with both existing and updated notes, so no disruption in circulation is expected.

Despite the rise of digital payments, cash still plays a major role in India's economy, especially in rural and informal sectors. As a result, currency management remains an important function of the Reserve Bank of India, with these upgrades aimed at improving durability, security, and public confidence in physical currency.

The RBI has not issued any new guidelines for exchanging discontinued ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. Public reliance on official sources is crucial to prevent the spread of misinformation. Currency management remains vital for India's economy, particularly in rural areas.

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