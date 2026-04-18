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US Officials Hold Rare Talks in Havana

US Officials Hold Rare Talks in Havana


2026-04-18 01:24:50
(MENAFN) Officials from the Trump administration recently visited Havana, where they engaged in discussions with representatives of the Cuban government, including the grandson of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, according to a report published Friday by Axios.

The report highlighted that this marked the first occasion in a decade that a US government aircraft had landed in Cuba, dating back to former President Barack Obama’s historic visit to the island ten years earlier.

The grandson of Raúl Castro is viewed by US authorities as an influential intermediary for his grandfather, who continues to wield authority in Cuba’s political system.

During the meetings, US officials conveyed to their Cuban counterparts that the country’s economy is deteriorating at a fast pace, warning that Cuban leadership has only a narrow window to implement reforms before conditions worsen further.

The US delegation outlined several demands, including the freeing of political detainees, expanded civil liberties for Cuban citizens, and compensation for American nationals whose properties were confiscated by the Cuban government following the 1959 revolution. A senior State Department official told a media outlet that President Donald Trump favors a diplomatic resolution but will not permit Cuba to develop into a threat to US national security.

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