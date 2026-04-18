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Air Canada Cuts Routes as Fuel Costs Surge
(MENAFN) Air Canada revealed on Friday that it will suspend services across six of its routes, attributing the decision to a steep escalation in jet fuel expenses linked to the ongoing Iran war. The airline indicated that the surge in operational costs has made certain routes financially unsustainable.
In an official statement, the carrier explained, "Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights which now are no longer economically feasible," emphasizing the strain placed on less profitable operations.
Domestically, flights connecting Fort McMurray in Alberta with Vancouver in British Columbia will cease on May 28. Additionally, the route linking Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories to Toronto will be discontinued on August 30. Both of these routes are being permanently eliminated.
Internationally, services between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal will be temporarily halted starting June 1, with plans to resume operations on October 25.
Similarly, flights operating between Salt Lake City and Toronto will be suspended beginning June 30. The airline has indicated that these services are not expected to return until sometime in 2027.
Furthermore, a newly proposed route connecting Guadalajara, Mexico, with Montreal has been scrapped entirely and will no longer be introduced.
In an official statement, the carrier explained, "Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights which now are no longer economically feasible," emphasizing the strain placed on less profitable operations.
Domestically, flights connecting Fort McMurray in Alberta with Vancouver in British Columbia will cease on May 28. Additionally, the route linking Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories to Toronto will be discontinued on August 30. Both of these routes are being permanently eliminated.
Internationally, services between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal will be temporarily halted starting June 1, with plans to resume operations on October 25.
Similarly, flights operating between Salt Lake City and Toronto will be suspended beginning June 30. The airline has indicated that these services are not expected to return until sometime in 2027.
Furthermore, a newly proposed route connecting Guadalajara, Mexico, with Montreal has been scrapped entirely and will no longer be introduced.
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