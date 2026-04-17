Renewables On The Rise In The US Despite Opposition From Trump

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Despite strong support for fossil fuels under the Trump administration, renewable energy in the United States continued to expand last year, reaching new highs. Clean energy sources generated about 26% of the country's electricity, which equates to enough power for more than 100 million homes for a year. Renewables also accounted for about 33% of total utility-scale capacity, highlighting their growing importance in the national energy mix.

Across the northern border, entities like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) are seeking to bring to...

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