Lending Solutions, Led By Founder & Owner Jose Flores, Announces A Strategic Affiliation With Homes, Powered By Costar Data, To Deliver A Smarter, Agent-First Home Buying And Financing Experience

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This affiliation with Homes is a natural extension of everything we stand for at Lending Solutions. Our clients deserve a home search experience that's honest, transparent, and free from the noise of advertisers and data brokers. Homes delivers exactly that, and by pairing it with our mortgage expertise, we can guide our clients from their very first search to the closing table with clarity and confidence. People First, Not Profits, is how we operate every single day. - Jose FloresLending Solutions, a Folsom, California mortgage firm led by founder and owner Jose Flores, has announced a strategic affiliation with Homes, the fastest-growing real estate network in the United States, powered by CoStar data. This partnership enables clients to seamlessly search for verified, up-to-date property listings and secure personalized mortgage financing through one trusted team, while prioritizing transparency, direct agent access, and client-first financial guidance.







Lending Solutions, a trusted mortgage firm serving homebuyers and homeowners across California, has officially announced a strategic affiliation with Homes, the nation's fastest-growing real estate listing network. The partnership is designed to provide clients with a fully integrated, transparent experience, from property discovery to mortgage financing, under a single, client-focused umbrella.

Homes, powered by CoStar Group, the global leader in commercial and residential real estate data, distinguishes itself from traditional listing platforms through its commitment to accuracy, agent integrity, and a clean, ad-free user interface. Unlike many competing portals that monetize consumer data by routing inquiries to third-party agents, Homes connects prospective buyers directly with the listing agent, ensuring that every inquiry reaches the professional who knows the property best.

Through this affiliation, Lending Solutions will now be positioned to offer clients real-time financing context alongside the listings they are actively exploring. As clients browse properties on the Homes platform, Lending Solutions can provide faster, more accurate mortgage pre-qualifications and financing snapshots tailored to each specific property, eliminating delays and reducing uncertainty in the home purchase process.

Jose Flores, Founder and Owner of Lending Solutions, stated that the decision to affiliate with Homes aligns directly with the company's core mission of putting people before profits. Lending Solutions has long operated as a true independent mortgage broker, offering clients access to loan options from multiple lending institutions without the overhead or constraints of large institutional banks. The Homes affiliation extends that same philosophy into the real estate search experience.

"We did not affiliate with Homes to grow our reach. We did it because it reflects how we have always believed real estate should work: direct, transparent, and centered on the person buying the home, not the platforms profiting from their search. Our clients put a lot of trust in us. This partnership is one more way we try to be worthy of it." Jose Flores added..

This partnership arrives at a time when consumer trust in real estate platforms is under increasing scrutiny. According to the National Association of Realtors, the home search process remains a primary source of buyer frustration, with many consumers reporting confusion over listing accuracy and agent accountability. By integrating with Homes's verified, agent-direct model, Lending Solutions addresses these concerns while reinforcing its commitment to educational and responsible financial guidance.

About Lending Solutions

Lending Solutions is a Folsom, California-based independent mortgage firm founded by Jose Flores, a licensed Mortgage Broker and Realtor with a commitment to ethical, client-centered financial services. As a true mortgage firm, Lending Solutions offers access to loan products from multiple lending institutions, providing clients with competitive options without the overhead of large institutional banks. Services include home purchase financing, mortgage refinancing, investment property loans, home equity lines of credit, debt consolidation, retirement-focused mortgage planning, home improvement financing, and personalized financial consultation. Lending Solutions operates on a foundational principle: People First, Not Profits.

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