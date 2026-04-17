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When I started Snap SEO, search was simple. You ranked on Google, you won. That world is gone. Today, people ask ChatGPT where to buy flowers, they ask Perplexity which plumber to call, they trust what AI tells them. Being named a top AI SEO agency by Agency Spotter means the work we've poured into rebuilding SEO for this new reality is landing SEO has been named a Top 5 AI SEO Agency by Agency Spotter in its April 2026 report, ranking third globally and as the only Canadian agency in the cohort. The Edmonton-based AI SEO agency was recognized for measurable results driving AI search visibility, including a 245% revenue increase for an Edmonton flower shop now appearing in Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity results. The recognition places Snap SEO alongside AI SEO agencies from Boston, Lahore, Dubai, and Texas.

Edmonton, Alberta - April 17, 2026 - Snap SEO has been named a Top 5 AI SEO Agency by Agency Spotter in its April 2026 report, ranking third globally and standing as the only Canadian AI SEO agency in the cohort.

Agency Spotter, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with over twenty-two thousand vetted agencies since 2012, selected its Top 5 AI SEO Agencies based on verified client reviews, agency credentials, and case studies demonstrating measurable results from AI-driven search optimization. The recognition places Snap SEO alongside AI SEO agencies from Boston, Lahore, Dubai, and Katy, Texas.

"Being named a top AI SEO agency by Agency Spotter validates the methodology we've built around how AI search actually works," said Josh Shankowsky, founder of Snap SEO. "Traditional SEO agencies are adding AI tools to old playbooks. AI SEO agencies like ours are rebuilding the methodology itself around how large language models, generative search, and AI-powered discovery platforms cite and rank content."

Proven Results Behind the Recognition

The Agency Spotter recognition reflects Snap SEO's documented AI SEO results for clients. A recent Snap SEO case stud details how the agency grew an Edmonton flower shop's online revenue by 245% and orders by 231% from 2024 to 2025. The work combined traditional local SEO fundamentals with content architecture engineered for citation across AI search platforms including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. The shop is now appearing in AI-generated answers for florist and wedding flower queries in Edmonton, evidence of the AI SEO methodology that earned Snap SEO its Top 5 placement.

Snap SEO operates as Edmonton's leading AI SEO agency from its Edmonton SEO headquarters, serving small and mid-sized businesses across Alberta, Western Canada, and the United States.

About Snap SEO

Snap SEO is an AI SEO agency headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. As a recognized AI SEO agency, Snap SEO specializes in AI-integrated search optimization, local SEO for Edmonton businesses, content strategy built for AI citation, and Google Business Profile management. The agency serves home service companies, professional services, and SMBs across Canada and the United States.

Learn more at. The full Agency Spotter Top 5 AI SEO Agencies report is at agencyspotter/top/ai-seo-agencies.