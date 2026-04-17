US Philippines Launch 4,000-Acre Economic Security Zone To Shore Up Supply Chains

First AI-Native Industrial Acceleration Hub Under Pax Silica

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

USA / PHILIPPINES – On April 16, the Philippines joined the Pax Silica initiative, launched by the United States and 13 other nations, hailing a growing geopolitical consensus that economic security is national security and national security is economic security.

The Philippines, a close US treaty Ally, brings to Pax Silica key capabilities and human talent in technology manufacturing, including semiconductors and electronics.

Under the framework of Pax Silica, the United States and the Philippines also announced their plans to establish a 4,000-acre industrial hub in the Luzon Economic Corridor of the Republic of the Philippines. The site, the first of its kind is being offered by the Philippines as an Economic Security Zone, to surge production for inputs vital to US supply chains. It is intended to serve as a staging point for a purpose-built platform for allied manufacturing, an investment acceleration hub where specific industrial activities can be shaped by market demand, host-country comparative advantages, and the evolving needs of the Pax Silica network.

The Philippines department of trade and industry undersecretary and managing head and vice chairperson of the board of investments Ceferino S. Rodolfo signed the declaration reflecting the Philippines' joining of Pax Silica.

Through the United States-Philippines Critical Minerals Framework and the Luzon Economic Corridor – and as the two countries commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations – the two Allies are committed to strengthening shared supply chains in critical minerals, semiconductors, electronics, and other goods and attracting high-quality private sector investment critical to Pax Silica.

The United States welcomed the Philippines as the 13 Pax Silica signatory. It joins fellow signatories Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional signatories are expected to follow.

Pax Silica is a positive-sum partnership of nations who want to remain competitive and prosperous.

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