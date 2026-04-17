Introspect Technology Adds New ATE-On-Bench Solution For LPDDR6, DDR6, And HBM Interfaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-compact high-speed digital tester enables realistic system-oriented testing of next-generation memory interfaces

MONTREAL, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspect Technology, a JEDEC® member and a leading manufacturer of test and measurement instruments, announced today that it is currently shipping the M5504 High-Speed Digital Test System. As the newest member of Introspect's award-winning M Series, the M5504 is the ideal test and measurement solution for the validation and high-volume characterization of next-generation memory interfaces targeting JEDEC's recently released JESD209-6 LPDDR6 Standard. Addressing a severe gap in equipment availability for semiconductor validation engineers, system engineers, I/O characterization engineers, and failure analysis engineers, the M5504 was designed from the ground up as a hybrid benchtop test and validation solution. Part Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT), part Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), and part System-Level Tester (SLT), the M5504 enables a myriad of possibilities for engineers who continue to face more daunting challenges with every semiconductor process node. For example, at the validation stage, the parallel nature of the M5504 provides realistic entire-bus connectivity, while at the I/O characterization stage, its high-performance nature enables saving millions of dollars on conventional characterization equipment. Finally, the M5504's deep vector memory helps system engineers perform ATE-style vector tests with the most realistic command payloads in the industry – payloads that can be acquired from protocol analyzer tools such as the SV7M-LPDDR5PA LPDDR5 Protocol Analyzer. Simply stated, the M5504 enables testing in ways that were thought to be impossible previously.

Next generation memory interfaces such as LPDDR6, DDR6, and HBM continue to push the boundaries of data transfer speeds. More importantly, these interfaces are deployed in manners that are quite different from previous generation memories. First, the number of memory controller vendors worldwide is growing almost exponentially, and this creates immense interoperability challenges. Additionally, a single CPU or FPGA can now contain tens of separate memory controllers, each needing to be tested and debugged. Finally, the memory interface protocols themselves require advanced training, signal encoding, and sophisticated data communication schemes.

“Designed as a BERT and delivered as a benchtop ATE, the M5504 is the latest manifestation of Introspect's consistent ability to listen to our customers' needs and synthesize them into truly unique test and measurement solutions,” said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, CEO at Introspect Technology.“Packed with engineering innovations and classic Introspect design mantra, the M5504 is proving to be a 'life saver' for some of our customers who need to train a wide memory bus, configure it through the protocol, and then perform high-performance receiver and transmitter stressed eye testing on it within a single session,” he continued.

Interactive Functional Testing

The M5504 High-Speed Digital Tester is a benchtop test and measurement instrument that builds on Introspect Technology's decades long experience in building high-performance and miniature test instruments. It contains 48 high-performance pins, each capable of bidirectional operation, and its circuitry enables true source-synchronous read and write operations on memory devices. When programmed using our award-winning PinetreeTM software environment, this tester can perform on-the-fly testing without requiring test program compilation nor low-level vector manipulation.

Superior Hardware Performance

Each pin contains a full suite of analog characterization features such as femtosecond resolution skew injection, millivolt resolution voltage control, programmable jitter injection, and other eye margining features that are critical for AC characterization and conformance testing.

Integrated Device Power Supplies

The M5504 also includes integrated device power supplies with precision power sequencing and ramping controls. This makes the M5504 an all-inclusive solution that can perform both AC characterization as well as functional stress testing on any high-speed digital device.

The M5504 High-Speed Digital Tester is part of Introspect Technology's growing M Series product line, a series of massively parallel products for testing high data rate, high channel count devices and systems. It is currently shipping and is available for purchase immediately by contacting our global sales partners or reaching to us directly at ....

About Introspect Technology

Introspect Technology creates innovative electronic test and measurement equipment. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the high-bandwidth memory in a server blade, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. By eliminating traditional testing barriers, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at