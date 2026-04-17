MLG Capital Recognized By National Multifamily Housing Council As A 2026 Top 50 Owner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments, announced today that it has been recognized by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) as a Top 50 Owner for 2026. The annual NMHC ranking highlights firms with a meaningful presence in the U.S. multifamily market.

MLG Capital's inclusion underscores its consistent execution, active ownership approach, and long‐term focus on meeting residents' needs. The firm emphasizes strong operational oversight, thoughtful capital deployment, and alignment with operating partners and investors.

“This recognition reflects the way our team executes every day-focused on creating long-term value for our investor partners and residents,” said Billy Fox, Principal and President of MLG Capital.“We're grateful to our investor partners for their trust and to the teams who help us deliver results across our portfolio.”

In 2025, MLG Capital continued to execute on its investment strategy, completing ±$1.1 billion in acquisitions and placing ±$415 million of equity across 29 multifamily properties totaling 5,423 units. The firm's activity demonstrates its focus on careful underwriting and long‐term ownership across its portfolio.

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital invests alongside its partners through diversified private real estate strategies, with a significant emphasis on multifamily assets located in established and growing markets. The firm's investment process centers on careful underwriting, active asset management, and continuous reinvestment in its properties.

MLG Capital's recognition by NMHC is driven by the firm's consistent execution and long‐term ownership approach, supported by its team, operating partners, and investor base.

The firm focuses on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund. MLG currently owns 33,145 multifamily units. Historically, the firm has acquired approximately 54.7 million total square feet of commercial property, representing a total market value of approximately $8.6 billion as of 12/31/2025.

Rankings independently prepared by NMHC. MLG Capital did not pay any fee to be considered for the rankings.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the“Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/ SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Evan Dreger

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262-364-5554