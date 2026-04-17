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GEMS Education Schools Deliver Exceptional CBSE Class 10 Results, With 100% Pass Rate
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
CBSE Class 10 headline results:
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All 11 CBSE schools within the network achieved 100% pass rate
More than a half of the students scored above 90%
Sustained excellence sees group average rise to 88.24%
CBSE Class 10 headline results:
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A total of 2,960 Class 10 pupils from 11 GEMS CBSE schools were assessed
All schools recorded a perfect 100% pass rate
51.52% of students scored above 90%
19.76% of students scored between 85% and 90%
The overall average was 88.24%
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Saranya Sabarinath Nair, The Millennium School – Dubai: 100%
Sarang Varma Pariankad, GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Boys): 100%
Chakkarapani Vasudev Ramana, GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi: 100%
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