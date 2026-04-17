GEMS Education Schools Deliver Exceptional CBSE Class 10 Results, With 100% Pass Rate

All 11 CBSE schools within the network achieved 100% pass rate More than a half of the students scored above 90% Sustained excellence sees group average rise to 88.24%

Dubai, UAE, April 2026 – GEMS Education students across its CBSE curriculum schools in the UAE have once again delivered outstanding Grade 10 Board results, achieving a 100% pass rate across the group, with some students securing full marks.

A total of 2,960 Class 10 pupils from 11 GEMS CBSE schools were assessed All schools recorded a perfect 100% pass rate 51.52% of students scored above 90% 19.76% of students scored between 85% and 90% The overall average was 88.24%

CBSE Class 10 headline results:

These outcomes are particularly noteworthy given the recent situation, highlighting the resilience of our students and the strength of our academic continuity across all schools.

Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS, said:“We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving a 100% pass rate in the CBSE examinations, with over half of our cohort scoring above 90%. These results reflect not only academic excellence at scale but also the consistency of our approach across all 11 GEMS CBSE schools. Behind every score is the dedication of our teachers, the ambition of our students, and the strong partnership with our parents.”

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS, said:“This is a moment of pride across the GEMS CBSE community. This year's outcomes are a testament to the quality of our academic offerings, the conducive environment we are creating for every learner, and, of course, the hard work and talent of our students. Congratulations to everyone who has contributed to this success!”

Saranya Sabarinath Nair, The Millennium School – Dubai: 100% Sarang Varma Pariankad, GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Boys): 100% Chakkarapani Vasudev Ramana, GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi: 100%

Top-performing Grade 10 GEMS students include:

Saranya Sabarinath Nair said:“My Grade 10 journey was shaped by discipline, determination, and dedication. I owe everything to my teachers, parents, and God for lighting my path and leading me forward.”

Sarang Varma Pariankad said:“My heartfelt thanks belongs to my teachers, who were always by my side, and my parents for their belief in me. My school, OOB, has shaped me into the best version of myself, and I will always remain a proud OOBite. Lead, kindly light!”

Chakkarapani Vasudev Ramana said:“I've been fortunate to be part of this wonderful school community since Grade 7. I'm deeply grateful to my teachers for their guidance, our principal and school management for their constant support, my parents for their motivation, and my classmates, who inspire me every day.”

Among the top-performing schools were The Millennium School – Dubai with the average score of 91.81%, GEMS New Millennium School – Al Khail with 90.98%, and GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah with 90.72%. All other GEMS CBSE schools have kept their average scores above 80%. The student cohort numbers have remained similar for the past three years.

This year also marks a significant milestone for GEMS Legacy School, with its first CBSE Grade 10 cohort of 255 students achieving a 100% pass rate and a strong school average of 84.67%, reflecting a confident start and reinforcing the school's academic foundation.