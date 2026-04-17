Ukraine Ready To Share Defense Technologies And Experience With Sweden Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram following a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is interested in a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and Sweden. I informed the King about Ukraine's security agreements with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as European countries. We are ready to share our experience and technologies with Sweden and to expand cooperation in the defense industry," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky noted that defense cooperation had received special attention during the meeting.

"Support for Ukraine and possibilities for strengthening the Air Force of Ukraine, including with Gripen aircraft, were among the key topics of the talks. We also discussed continued humanitarian support and energy assistance," he added.

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Zelensky recalled that this was the second visit of the King of Sweden since Ukraine regained independence, and that he was accompanied by a government delegation.

"I thank His Majesty for his visit and for supporting our people. Sweden is among the five largest donors in terms of support for our Armed Forces and our citizens. This is very important for our defense and resilience," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine expects to begin training pilots on Gripen aircraft this year.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine