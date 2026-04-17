Balancing Screens And Childhood: The New Parenting Challenge

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In today's world, the most important question is not whether children should be given mobile phones or not, but rather how these devices can be made beneficial for them.

The reality is that mobile phones have become an essential part of children's lives, and completely eliminating them is not possible. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of parents to guide their use in a positive direction.

Research shows that excessive screen time can negatively affect children's attention, sleep, and behavior, whereas balanced and guided use can improve their learning abilities.

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Keeping them busy is not enough - teaching is essential:

Many parents give mobile phones to their children simply to keep them quiet and occupied for some time. While this may seem like an easy solution, it gradually limits children to screens only.

Watching cartoons for hours may provide temporary enjoyment, but it can harm a child's creative and cognitive development. If this time is instead used for learning, mobile phones can become an effective educational tool that enhances knowledge and improves thinking skills.

How to turn mobile phones into a learning tool:

Parents need to pay attention to what their children are watching on mobile devices. If they are limited to entertainment content, they should gradually be introduced to educational material. Videos and apps that teach letters, numbers, new words, and simple stories can be selected. In this way, children learn while playing, and their minds remain active.

Instead of being just a source of passing time, mobile phones can become an engaging platform for learning.

Parental involvement makes learning more effective:

Simply handing over a mobile phone is not enough. The real difference comes when parents actively participate in the process.

When parents sit with their children, ask questions, and guide them, children learn with greater interest. These moments not only improve a child's education but also strengthen the bond between parents and children, while boosting the child's confidence.

Why balance and moderation are important:

It is also essential to set clear limits on children's mobile usage. Excessive use can be harmful to both physical and mental health.

Children's daily routines should also include play, physical activity, reading books, and spending time with family. A balanced routine ensures healthy development.

Conclusion: The problem is not the mobile, but how it is used

In the end, the matter is quite simple: mobile phones themselves are not the problem-the real issue is their unbalanced and unguided use.

If parents act with a little awareness and care, these same devices can become a powerful tool for learning, understanding, and growth. Instead of merely keeping children occupied, provide them with opportunities to learn, because today's small guidance can lead to a big difference tomorrow.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of the organization.