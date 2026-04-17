Trending Silver Stocks As Silver Prices Rise

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues a news and trading alert for silver stocks as silver prices pass $82.00 US.

Silver investors are watching the spot price of silver trading sharply higher today, gaining 5% following a reduction in geopolitical tensions.

Silver stocks on the move today:

Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V: APGO ) (OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF0) is trading at $3.9000 +0.1900 (+5.12%). Apollo Silver is advancing the second-largest undeveloped primary silver project in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits-recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial, and medical sectors. The company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG ) is trading up at $22.32 +1.27 (+6.03%) on volume of over 8 million shares. The companyrecently announced Record Quarterly Silver Production (+96% Y/Y): The company produced 3.9 million silver ounces in Q3 2025, representing a 96% increase when compared to 2.0 million silver ounces produced in Q3 2024. Total silver production in the quarter included 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver production from Los Gatos.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK ) is seeing big gains today, currently trading at $10.57

+0.85 (+8.74%) with a high of $10.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE: VZLA ) is trading at $3.5900, +0.1600 (+4.66%).

Pan American Silver(NYSE: PAAS ), considered a cornerstone, low-cost producer among larger silver miners, is trading at $59.66, +3.15 (+5.57%). Pan American is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina. We also own a 44% joint venture interest in the Juanicipio mine in Mexico and a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Watch episode:

Is Now the Time to Buy Silver Legends at a Discount? Apollo Silver PEA update with Chris Temple



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