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USD/JPY Forex Forecast 17/04: 160.50 Breakout (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar has pulled back just a bit during the early hours on Thursday to reach towards the 50 day EMA only to turn around and bounce again. This is a market that I think is going to continue to favor buying the dips as the interest rate differential definitely favors the US dollar as the Bank of Japan is stuck with ultra-low rates.
I like the idea of owning the dollar against the yen as well as other currencies against the yen, for example, check out the Australian dollar against the yen, it looks like it wants to go. So, with all of that I remain bullish, I buy dips, I don't short.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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