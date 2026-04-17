Investornewsbreaks Why Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Artificial intelligence-powered cardiovascular medicine company Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO) was featured in a recent article that discussed its focus on cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management. The publication reads,“The company's approach is centered on advancing how cardiovascular disease is addressed by moving beyond traditional methods that rely on indirect or generalized indicators... At the core of its strategy is the integration of epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence to generate insights from a patient's molecular profile. By analyzing both inherited predisposition and changes influenced by lifestyle and environment, the company's platform is designed to provide a more complete view of cardiovascular disease.”

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About Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.

Cardio Diagnostics is an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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