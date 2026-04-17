Ainewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Expands AI Platform With Music, Chat And 3D Creation Tools

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) announced the expansion of its Gaxos Labs ecosystem with the addition of AI music generation, AI chat and AI 3D model creation capabilities, driving increased user engagement across its platform. The new features enhance the company's suite of generative AI tools spanning image, video and text applications, as Gaxos advances its strategy to deliver scalable, creativity-focused solutions for consumer, creator and commercial markets while capitalizing on growing global demand for AI-driven content generation.

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About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company's growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity-bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

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