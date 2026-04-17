Greenenergybreaks - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Operational And ESG Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Energy Fuels Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing performance and progress across environmental stewardship, workforce safety, community engagement and governance for calendar years 2024 and 2025. The report underscores the company's focus on responsible operations and its role as a domestic supplier of uranium, rare earth elements and critical materials, outlining key initiatives in environmental management, employee safety, Indigenous and community engagement and risk oversight as it supports long-term, sustainable growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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