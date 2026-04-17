Maine Lawmakers Pass Bill Temporarily Halting Data Center Construction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lawmakers in Maine have signed off on a bill designed to place a moratorium on the construction of data centers within the state. If signed into law, the legislation would be the first such measure in the entire United States and could set the pace for nearly a dozen other states considering similar proposals.

AI hyperscalers like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are likely concerned by this growing backlash against data center establishment in states around the country. It remains to be seen what solutions they come up with to restore public support or come up with alternative energy sources that are...

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