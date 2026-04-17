Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Strengthens Pipeline As European Commission Grants SGX945 Orphan Status

Designations from established global organizations such as the European Commission carry meaningful implications for biotechnology companies. Soligenix announced that the European Commission granted orphan drug designation to SGX945 for the treatment of Behçet's disease. SGX945 is based on dusquetide, a synthetic peptide belonging to a class of compounds known as innate defense regulators.

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Recognition from global regulatory authorities can serve as a powerful validation of a therapy's potential, particularly in the rare disease space where development challenges are significant and patient needs are urgent. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) has secured that type of validation, as the European Commission granted orphan drug designation to its investigational therapy SGX945 for the treatment of Behçet's disease, reinforcing both the promise of the therapy and the company's broader development strategy.

Designations from established global organizations such as the European Commission carry meaningful implications for biotechnology companies. Orphan drug designation in the European Union (“EU”) is specifically intended to encourage the development of treatments for rare diseases, which are defined...

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