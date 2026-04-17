Miningnewsbreaks Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) Receives Newfoundland And Labrador Grant To Advance Rare Earth Exploration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Search Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Search Minerals (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) announced it has been awarded a $91,000 grant from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador under the Mineral Incentive Program's Junior Exploration Assistance Program, supporting its 2025 exploration activities in the Port Hope Simpson–St. Lewis critical rare earth element district in southeastern Labrador. The funding aided programs such as the Fox Run 2025 channel sampling initiative, which is further defining high-grade mineralization across the 63-kilometer belt, as the company advances key targets including Deep Fox and Foxtrot toward potential production while supporting development of a North American rare earth supply chain.

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About Search Minerals

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South-east Labrador. The Company controls a belt 64 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located near 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report with resource estimates for FOXTROT and DEEP FOX. Search is also working on four exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX, FOX RUN and AWESOME FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHCMF are available in the company's newsroom at

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