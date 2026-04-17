Maisons Du Monde: Postponement Of The Announcement Of The Group's 2025 Annual Results





Postponement of the announcement of the Group's 2025 annual results





As announced on April 9, the Group has launched a search for a financial or industrial backer to ensure the continuity of its activity.

This search is actively ongoing and continues under the guidance of the conciliator.

In this context, Maisons du Monde is postponing the publication of its 2025 results and its annual financial report in view of a future communication from the Company on the outcome of this search for a strategic partner*. This communication will take place in the coming weeks.

Maisons du Monde's teams remain fully committed to serving their customers.





*The investor call is therefore also postponed

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.

Contacts

Investment relations Press relations Denis Lamoureux

Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95 Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 ... ...



Michelle Kamar

Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

...





Attachment

Text>Press Release Maisons du Monde 17 April