Lecturer in Law, University of Exeter

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Raawiyah Rifath (she/her) joined the University of Exeter as a Lecturer in Law in January 2022 and has been teaching at Exeter Law School since January 2019.

Raawiyah completed her PhD with the Wellcome Centre for Cultures and Environments of Health at the University of Exeter. Raawiyah used a transdisciplinary approach of law and psychology to research the burden and standard of proof relating to asylum claims. The results of this research proposed reforms to the UK's asylum process to better accommodate vulnerability and protect wellbeing.

Raawiyah holds an LLB with honours from the University of Edinburgh, a Diploma in Professional Legal Practice from the University of Glasgow and, LLM in International Human Rights Law at the University of Exeter.

–present Lecturer in Law, University of Exeter

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