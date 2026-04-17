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Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115


2026-04-17 07:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKS 29 0917 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 04/22/2026 04/22/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,456 5,857
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.700 / 2.964 83.424 / 2.810
Total Number of Bids Received 17 32
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,436 7,007
Total Number of Successful Bids 10 27
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 27
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.700 / 2.964 83.424 / 2.810
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.750 / 2.949 83.660 / 2.781
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.700 / 2.964 83.424 / 2.810
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.703 / 2.963 83.553 / 2.794
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.750 / 2.949 83.660 / 2.781
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.649 / 2.980 83.180 / 2.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.696 / 2.965 83.499 / 2.801
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.22 1.20

MENAFN17042026004107003653ID1110995855



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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