Russian Billionaire Melnichenko Appeals Swiss Sanctions

Melnichenko made his demand at a public hearing at the Federal Administrative Court. The Swiss economics ministry opposes the move, arguing that it would violate Switzerland's responsibilities under international law.

In an extraordinary session in February 2022, the Swiss government decided to adopt European Union sanctions against Russia. This was in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Subsequently, Switzerland froze the assets of almost 2,000 individuals allegedly linked to the Russian government – ​​assets totaling over CHF7 billion.

However, two sanctioned individuals are fighting back by lodging appeals with the Federal Administrative Court. The public hearing took place on Wednesday, during which the identities of the two appellants were revealed. They are Russian businessman and investor Andry Melnichinko and his wife Aleksandra.

Andrey Melnichinko has a stake in the fertilizer manufacturer Eurochem, among other companies, and his personal fortune is estimated at almost $20 billion.

This content was published on Feb 16, 2023 As luxury real-estate prices hit record highs in Switzerland, especially in the Alps, the global rich are still attracted to the country.