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Russian Billionaire Melnichenko Appeals Swiss Sanctions

Russian Billionaire Melnichenko Appeals Swiss Sanctions


2026-04-16 02:16:42
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko has launched a court bid to remove him from a Swiss list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Russian billionaire Melnichenko appeals Swiss sanctions This content was published on April 16, 2026 - 10:10 2 minutes SRF

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Melnichenko made his demand at a public hearing at the Federal Administrative Court. The Swiss economics ministry opposes the move, arguing that it would violate Switzerland's responsibilities under international law.

+ Meet the oligarchs: Switzerland's awkward guests

In an extraordinary session in February 2022, the Swiss government decided to adopt European Union sanctions against Russia. This was in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Subsequently, Switzerland froze the assets of almost 2,000 individuals allegedly linked to the Russian government – ​​assets totaling over CHF7 billion.

However, two sanctioned individuals are fighting back by lodging appeals with the Federal Administrative Court. The public hearing took place on Wednesday, during which the identities of the two appellants were revealed. They are Russian businessman and investor Andry Melnichinko and his wife Aleksandra.

Andrey Melnichinko has a stake in the fertilizer manufacturer Eurochem, among other companies, and his personal fortune is estimated at almost $20 billion.

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This content was published on Feb 16, 2023 As luxury real-estate prices hit record highs in Switzerland, especially in the Alps, the global rich are still attracted to the country.

Read more: Switzerland's appeal for wealthy foreigners reaches new he

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