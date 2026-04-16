Cataclean Enters Diesel Market With New Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch expands Cataclean into the diesel market and supports Holley's American Performance chemicals expansion strategy in a large maintenance category

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cataclean®, the trusted brand in fuel and exhaust system cleaning solutions, in the Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) portfolio, today announced the launch of Cataclean® Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner, a new diesel-specific emissions system treatment that expands the Cataclean line into a new vehicle segment, bringing the brand to diesel truck owners, commercial vehicle operators and other diesel drivers seeking solutions to help restore emissions system performance and efficiency, while also supporting Holley's American Performance chemicals expansion strategy.

Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner is designed to benefit diesel engines and reflects an important customer insight: diesel vehicle owners often prefer diesel-specific formulations over multi-fuel additives when addressing emissions-related issues. The product is engineered to help clean critical diesel exhaust and fuel system components, including the diesel particulate filter (DPF), catalytic converter, turbocharger, oxygen sensors, injectors and cylinder heads, helping support system regeneration, fuel economy and overall performance.





“Cataclean is one of the strongest and most recognized brands in our chemicals portfolio, and this launch extends that brand into an attractive new market,” said Nick Hite, SVP American Performance, Holley Performance Brands.“Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner gives diesel customers a solution designed specifically for their vehicles, while supporting our broader American Performance chemicals expansion strategy with a product that fits naturally into a large category with recurring maintenance demand and strong retail relevance.”

Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner is a lab-tested formula engineered for today's emissions-challenged diesel vehicles. In controlled testing conditions, the product demonstrated up to 25% improvement in DPF performance and up to 50% reduction in hydrocarbons. Results may vary by vehicle condition, mileage and emissions system health.

The launch builds on Holley's broader expansion of its automotive chemicals portfolio, which includes which includes NOS Octane Booster, Holley Carburetor Cleaner and Baer Spray Brake Cleaner.

For more information on Cataclean Diesel, click here.

For more Holley company news, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley's ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines or segments of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions, including anticipated growth opportunities and operational efficiencies; (5) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (6) expand into new markets or segments; (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; (11) predict and respond to customers' changing preferences; and (12) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Cataclean

Cataclean is a recognized emissions system cleaning brand in the Holley Performance Brands portfolio, offering solutions designed to help restore vehicle performance and improve system efficiency.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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