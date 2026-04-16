Rajasthan Congress Chief Raises Concerns Over Curriculum Changes

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday criticised the state government's decision to remove four books from the school curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session.

Dotasra said that the removal of books such as Rajasthan's Freedom Movement and Gallantry Traditions (Class 9), History and Culture of Rajasthan (Class 10), Golden India After Independence (Class 11), and Golden India After Independence - Part 2 (Class 12) would result in students being exposed to a“half-truth”. He questioned the rationale behind removing these texts and asked whether the objection was to the narrative of nation-building.

“If there were factual inaccuracies, they could have been corrected. Removing the books entirely makes it clear that the intention is not reform, but erasure,” he said.

He alleged that the move reflects an attempt to influence the presentation of historical content, adding that it raises questions about the approach to curriculum changes.

Dotasra further questioned whether lessons on the freedom struggle, valour, and historical legacy were removed, and referred to the role of various leaders and movements in India's independence and post-independence development.

He said that Golden India After Independence includes references to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, including the development of democratic institutions and the establishment of institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO, UGC, and the Planning Commission.

He also referred to the role of B. R. Ambedkar in framing the Constitution, which guarantees justice, equality, and reservation.

The Congress leader further cited the tenure of Indira Gandhi, referring to developments such as the 1971 war, bank nationalisation, and agricultural reforms, as well as contributions attributed to Rajiv Gandhi in areas such as technology, voting age reforms, and Panchayati Raj institutions.

Additionally, Dotasra referred to reforms introduced under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, including the Right to Information, MGNREGA, Aadhaar, Right to Education, and Right to Food, which he said strengthened governance frameworks.

He also referred to past instances where, according to him, references to certain historical figures and events were removed from educational content.

Dotasra said the decision to remove the books raises concerns about the representation of historical developments in the curriculum.