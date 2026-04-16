MINI X Vagabund: Two One-Offs Combining Adventure Attitude And Sound Culture

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MINI and Vagabund present two unique MINI Countryman one-off show cars inspired by adventure and community culture.

The MINI Countryman becomes a dynamic stage for lifestyle, music and self-expression.

Vehicle individualization that only MINI can do.

Munich/Graz. MINI and Austrian design studio Vagabund present a new creative collaboration: two unique one-off vehicles based on the MINI Countryman, both of which set a powerful statement for adventure spirit, community culture and lifestyle.

“A long-standing tradition and core value of the MINI brand is individual vehicle customization. Together with Vagabund, MINI continues this approach and demonstrates how a creative reinterpretation of the MINI Countryman – inspired by lifestyle culture and music – can be brought to life through an engaged community,” says Jean‐Philippe Parain, Head of MINI.

MINI x Vagabund: The Duo:

Vagabund successfully adds a distinctive design layer to the MINI Countryman that authentically expresses individuality, design philosophy and community spirit. MINI deliberately provides the platform – Vagabund contributes their creative signature. The result: two charismatic vehicles that reinterpret the versatility and openness of the MINI Countryman in an entirely new way.

“For us, design does not begin with the object, but with the idea behind it – and it only ends when that idea becomes tangible. The MINI x Vagabund one-offs translate a clear concept into an experiential statement. Two distinctive characters, united by MINI Countryman DNA, create a composition full of tension – making design visible as an emotional experience,” explains Paul Brauchart, Co-Founder and Head of Creative Vagabund.

Holger Hampf, Head of MINI Design:“MINI Design stands for vehicles with strong character that people enjoy driving and living with-true to the motto: lifestyle meets function and fun. Through our collaboration with Vagabund on these two vehicles, we were able to once again showcase our attention to detail and technical craftsmanship in a striking way.”

With a sophisticated sound system, graphic accents and a bold colour concept, the two vehicles themselves become moving sound stages. The vehicle finished in Melting Silver features sand-coloured & white body exterior details: playful, graphic and light. The Midnight Black example stands in deliberate contrast – monochrome black, precise and technical. It is this contrast that enhances their perception and creates an overall impression that only becomes fully apparent when both vehicles are experienced together.

Bodywork & proportions:

Distinctively reworked wheel arches create a visually wider stance and give the vehicles a further striking appearance. A front bumper attachment ensures a harmonious connection between the wings and the original front apron. Front and rear bumpers are colour-coordinated with the additional body modifications, with the radiator grille being revised accordingly. Along the side sills, sits prominently integrated VAGABUND lettering as a three-dimensional element.

The raised ride height further emphasizes the off-road character of the two MINI Countryman S ALL4 models. In addition, 20‐inch wheels are fitted, showcasing intentionally closed-off 3D‐printed wheel cover designs, which gives the wheels a muscular appearance and creates a clear visual association with loudspeakers.

The roof rack consists of three laser-cut and folded aluminium plates, complemented by an integrated stainless-steel mesh as an open surface. This construction visually references the design language of speaker covers, creating a connection between roof, side profile and overall vehicle design – turning the roof rack into an integral design element.

The vehicle as a sound system:

The rear side windows have been removed and replaced by a specially-developed sound system designed specifically for outdoor sound projection, with community events in mind. At its heart is a newly developed loudspeaker housing made from cast polymer granite – a material that offers ideal conditions for precise and unadulterated sound reproduction.

Tweeters and mid-range speakers are integrated directly into the bodywork, while additional subwoofers in the rear deliver a powerful punch when the tailgate is opened. Each vehicle functions as an independent sound system – however together, both MINI Countryman show cars form a mobile stage, creating an immersive audio experience.

On the opposite side of the vehicle, a special detail can be found: an iconic Walkman integrated into a 3D‐printed housing. With a characteristic MINI sense of humour; this creates a deliberate counterpoint to the open external sound system – a personal, decelerated feeling. The combination of analogue nostalgia and contemporary construction underlines the experimental character of the entire concept.

MINI Individualization by Vagabund:

Through Vagabund, the MINI Countryman becomes a moving platform for encounters and cultural exchange. The vehicles create community moments where people come together and enable experiences that go beyond the thrill of driving.

Vagabund is renowned for its expertise in rethinking existing products via visual transformations. The two one-off vehicles demonstrate how creative power lies in form, function and attention to detail. MINI and Vagabund share this approach: individuality instead of convention, craftsmanship instead of overbearing aesthetics, community instead of distance.

The MINI x Vagabund collaboration shows how MINI carries its historic commitment to individualization into the future: bold design interpretations, culture-driven themes (such as music), cultural leaders and community, combined with a high level of craftsmanship. The result is inspiring one-off examples that showcase the MINI Countryman in new and elevated ways. MINI will present one of the two one-off vehicles to the public for the first time at Auto China 2026 in Beijing. Following its premiere at the motor show, the models will be brought closer to people live and in action across a wide range of platforms – staying true to the community-driven approach.