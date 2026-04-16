Bengal: NIA Seeks Custody Of 12 Accused In Mothabari Violence​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought custody of 12 of the 49 accused arrested in the case of harassing judges assigned to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work in Mothabari, Malda district. ​

The remaining 37 have been granted judicial custody. The lawyer of the arrested Mofakkerul Islam has filed a bail application. The state police had described him as the 'mastermind' of the incident.​

The hearing of the Mothabari case was held in the Kolkata City Sessions Court on Thursday. A total of 52 people have been arrested in the incident so far. Of them, 49 were booked on Thursday.​

Mofakkerul's lawyer alleged that his client is being made a 'scapegoat' and claimed there is a big conspiracy behind the scenes. However, the NIA said that the investigation is still in its initial stage and therefore does not want to disclose all the information to the public in the interest of the investigation.

​Mofakkerul's lawyer said the Supreme Court has ordered an NIA investigation for transparency. He argued that Mofakkerul tried to move the gathering by cooperating with the government and insisted there is no possibility of his involvement in the incident. ​

He added that Mofakkerul is popular on social media, and after recognising him, people requested him to move the gathering. ​

The police also sought his cooperation, he said, expressing hope that the judge would grant bail.​

On April 3, the situation in Mothabari, Malda, became heated over the SIR. Allegedly, a section of those whose names were excluded from the list under adjudication surrounded the judges. The judges were detained till late at night. ​

The Supreme Court heard the case suo motu. On the court's orders, the Election Commission handed over the investigation of the incident to the NIA. ​

The state police's intelligence department, CID, arrested Mofakkerul, after which the NIA also made several arrests.​

The NIA lawyer told the court that the accused are directly or indirectly involved in the incident. He reiterated that the investigation is still in its initial stage and that they do not want to disclose all the information to the public at this time.​