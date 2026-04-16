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Research Reveals“Trust Gap” Threatening Agentic AI Adoption: 66% Of Organizations Say Real-Time Data Is Non-Negotiable
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Global Study of 850 Executives Also Finds That Fragmented Data Sources and Lack of Governance Are Stalling the Shift from AI Insights to AI Action
Dubai, UAE., April, 2026 - Denodo, a leader in data management, today released the results of The AI Trust Gap Report, a comprehensive global study revealing that the next frontier of artificial intelligence – Agentic AI – is facing a critical trust crisis. As AI evolves from passive chatbots to agents capable of making independent decisions and triggering operational workflows, the stakes for data accuracy have never been higher. However, the research highlights that technical hurdles are undermining these initiatives:
Dubai, UAE., April, 2026 - Denodo, a leader in data management, today released the results of The AI Trust Gap Report, a comprehensive global study revealing that the next frontier of artificial intelligence – Agentic AI – is facing a critical trust crisis. As AI evolves from passive chatbots to agents capable of making independent decisions and triggering operational workflows, the stakes for data accuracy have never been higher. However, the research highlights that technical hurdles are undermining these initiatives:
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The Search for Context: 63% of organizations identify“finding relevant data,” within specific business contexts, as a primary barrier to AI deployment.
The Need for Real-Time Data: 66% of respondents insist that AI data must be accessed in real time to be considered trustworthy.
The Security Paradox: 67% struggle to maintain consistent security and access controls across systems, a vital requirement for safe agentic operations.
Scale and Complexity: The average enterprise AI initiative now pulls from over 400 data sources, with 20% of organizations juggling more than 1,000 sources.
Performance Bottlenecks: Nearly 60% of respondents report difficulty optimizing performance for the intensive workloads required by large-scale AI.
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