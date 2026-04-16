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Savoye Appoints Hakim Ramadan To Lead Middle East Expansion Amid Accelerating Logistics Growth
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hakim Ramadan will lead Savoye Middle East's regional operations and commercial development, while strengthening customer engagement and supporting the company's growth across the region
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The Middle East region's logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent through 2028
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