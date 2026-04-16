Savoye Appoints Hakim Ramadan To Lead Middle East Expansion Amid Accelerating Logistics Growth

The Middle East region's logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent through 2028

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hakim Ramadan will lead Savoye Middle East's regional operations and commercial development, while strengthening customer engagement and supporting the company's growth across the region

Savoye, a leading integrator of automated warehouse solutions and software publisher in the Middle East, has appointed Hakim Ramadan as General Manager of Savoye Middle East. In this role, he will lead Savoye's regional operations and commercial strategy, with a focus on scaling automation-led intralogistics solutions and deepening customer partnerships across high-growth sectors.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the company continues to experience strong momentum in the region, driven by a rising demand for advanced logistics and supply chain solutions. The Middle East region's logistics market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 per cent through 2028, driven by increasing automation adoption, rapid eCommerce expansion, and significant regional infrastructure investments that are transforming supply chain efficiency.

Massimiliano Fochetti, Chief Sales Officer at Savoye, said:“The Middle East represents a key growth market for Savoye, and Hakim Ramadan's appointment marks an important step in accelerating our expansion across the region. His proven track record in automation and intralogistics, combined with his deep understanding of regional market dynamics, will enable us to deliver greater value to our customers and further strengthen our leadership position.”

As General Manager of Savoye Middle East, Hakim Ramadan will focus on strengthening regional operations, supporting commercial development, and advancing tailored intralogistics solutions for customers navigating increasingly complex supply chain requirements. His appointment is expected to further reinforce Savoye's regional leadership and customer responsiveness across the Middle East.

Hakim said:“I am pleased to join Savoye at an important time for the logistics and supply chain sector in the Middle East. The region continues to see growing demand for more agile, efficient and future-ready intralogistics operations, and I look forward to working closely with customers and partners to support that journey with practical, high-impact solutions.”

Hakim brings around three decades of experience in intralogistics, automation and business development. Prior to joining Savoye, he served as Director & Partner at Miebach Consulting in the UAE, where he focused on business development and subject matter expertise. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Jungheinrich, including Managing Director of Jungheinrich Lift Truck Middle East and Regional Director for the Middle East & North Africa. He also served as Managing Director of BITO Storage Systems Middle East and Area Manager for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

Since expanding into the Middle East market in 2021, Savoye has established a growing footprint in the region by combining automation, software and packaging to deliver tailored intralogistics solutions. With Hakim Ramadan's appointment, the company is well-positioned to scale its presence, expand strategic partnerships, and play a leading role in shaping the future of automated intralogistics across the Middle East.