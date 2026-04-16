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Italy, Ukraine to Work Together on Defenses
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Wednesday that Rome and Kyiv are actively pursuing joint weapons manufacturing, with drone technology at the center of a deepening defense partnership — following a high-level meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome.
"Italy is very interested in developing joint production, especially in the drone sector, in which Ukraine has become a leading nation in recent years," Meloni said at a news conference alongside the Ukrainian president. "We discussed how to strengthen defense cooperation."
Zelenskyy, speaking from Rome as Iranian-made drones struck targets across his country, briefed Meloni on the deteriorating battlefield situation and issued an urgent appeal for expanded air defense capabilities.
"Right now, the Shaheds (Iranian drones) are in the skies over Ukraine again, there are massive attacks, and we absolutely need additional anti-aircraft systems," he said.
The Ukrainian leader went further, proposing that the two nations collaborate not only on offensive drone technology but also on manufacturing the very systems needed to counter aerial threats — a dual-track defense agenda he described as critical to Ukraine's survival on the frontlines.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Italy can work together on the production of anti-aircraft defense systems, which he said are vital to defend against the drones.
The announcement signals a significant step in Italy's military commitment to Ukraine, positioning Rome as a potential industrial partner in one of the war's most strategically consequential technology sectors.
"Italy is very interested in developing joint production, especially in the drone sector, in which Ukraine has become a leading nation in recent years," Meloni said at a news conference alongside the Ukrainian president. "We discussed how to strengthen defense cooperation."
Zelenskyy, speaking from Rome as Iranian-made drones struck targets across his country, briefed Meloni on the deteriorating battlefield situation and issued an urgent appeal for expanded air defense capabilities.
"Right now, the Shaheds (Iranian drones) are in the skies over Ukraine again, there are massive attacks, and we absolutely need additional anti-aircraft systems," he said.
The Ukrainian leader went further, proposing that the two nations collaborate not only on offensive drone technology but also on manufacturing the very systems needed to counter aerial threats — a dual-track defense agenda he described as critical to Ukraine's survival on the frontlines.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Italy can work together on the production of anti-aircraft defense systems, which he said are vital to defend against the drones.
The announcement signals a significant step in Italy's military commitment to Ukraine, positioning Rome as a potential industrial partner in one of the war's most strategically consequential technology sectors.
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