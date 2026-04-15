Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd. Updated The Palace On Wheels Website For New Season 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Travelogy India updates new information for 2026- 2027 bookings on the platform. Collect complete guide online via PalaceonwheelsIndia official website for upcoming season.

New Delhi, India - April 15, 2026 - A significant step has been initiated by Travelogy India with an aim to share information with travelers for convenience. Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd. has updated its platform with the latest information related to the upcoming luxury travel year 2026 - 2027“Palace on Wheels” train-route booking. The website shares the latest information with travelers.

The new updated version of the website ( ) serves a single communication point between authorities and travellers- global and national. Travellers can visit the official GSA (A website of Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd.) web portal and collect information at their convenience, as per the travel schedule, Fare, Facilities on the Board, Cabins, Routemap, Coaches,Foods & more about the most luxurious train the palace on wheels.

You are aware that the new tourism season (2026 - 2027) approaches; this is understood by the Travelogy India team. The platform is updated so as to combat outdated and misinformation related issues amongst travelers. With the new initiative, the information- gap narrows down between tourists and authorities. You can now collect accurate and detailed information via our newly launched website ().

“Palace on Wheels” is a lot more than a train experience for travelers. Authorities have noticed that global travelers struggle to get the correct set of information, even before or during travel dates. They depend on 3rd party for verifying information.

Updated information is now available on the official website. It is easy for travelers to log on to the official web portal and verify information, without approaching 3rd parties.

What does the new initiative offer via the updated platform?

The new updated platform Palaceonwheelsindia offers an improved UX (User Experience) factor with the latest dynamic world technology.. This feature is also the core feature of the updated web platform service. Some important updated features include:-



Inclusions & Traffics (Live seasonal) - The web portal is transparent! Travellers can see the complete schedule from the website. You can request a PDF copy (hard or soft). The breakdown is for the 2026-27 season. The new list provides information related to services, inclusions and options.



Itinerary maps (Interactive) - The website provides map itineraries. You can activate interactive map features for route destinations – Jaipur / Ranthambore / Udaipur/ Jaisalmer/ Jodhpur/ Bharatpur / Agra / Delhi...



Explained cabin categorisation - Travellers can access 360 Deg Virtual tour of the cabin before booking. You can check with Deluxe or other suites (inclusions and features). This feature helps travelers make perfect decisions.



Closure & Schedule dates - The website provides an official calendar marking operational weeks. You can check with seasonal closures online as well. In case charter services are available, information is shared on the website.

Documentation & travel advisory - The web portal offers a dedicated section for global tourists. You can collect visa-related information here. You can also collect information related to vaccination requirements and security checklists on the platform.



Information transparency

Travelogy emphasizes that while the Palace on Wheels is operated by a government tourism corporation, many private aggregators circulate obsolete fare charts. The spokesperson clarified:“PalaceonWheelsIndia is our informational initiative. We urge travelers to verify unsolicited offers found on social media or generic travel forums against the data published on this updated portal. An informed traveller is a happy traveller.”

Royal and safe travel experience

The update also includes a robust FAQ section addressing common concerns such as luggage weight limits, dress codes for heritage sites, mobile network availability en route, and medical assistance on board.

The travelers can find information related to the official helpline along with the email ID. You can simply get in touch with the team in an emergency. The support team is willing to clarify doubts for travellers.

Availability

The updated is live immediately. Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd. recommends that all prospective passengers review the 'Latest Updates' pop-up module on the homepage before planning their royal journey with us. The company is also rolling out a social media campaign using the hashtag Palace on Wheels Truth to further spread awareness regarding authentic booking channels.

For Any inquiries, requests, or detailed fact sheets regarding the upcoming Palace on Wheels season, please contact below.