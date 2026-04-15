Vascular Closure Devices Market Set For Steady Growth At 5.70% CAGR Through 2032: Delveinsight Abbott, Teleflex, And Medtronic

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"Vascular Closure Devices Market Report"Key global players include Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Haemonetics Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, BD, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd., Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd., Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gem srl, Rex Medical, and others.

The global vascular closure devices market is poised for strong, sustained expansion, driven by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements across key geographies.

Key Takeaways



The global vascular closure devices market is projected to grow from USD 1,548.87 million in 2024 to USD 2,398.52 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2025–2032.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2024, capturing around 45% share, supported by high cardiovascular disease prevalence, an aging population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Vascular Closure Devices market growth is underpinned by increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors such as diabetes and obesity, growing preference for minimally invasive catheter-based interventions, and active product development among key market players.

Technological trends include development of bioabsorbable materials, large-bore closure systems, next-generation suture-based active approximators, and AI-powered innovations that enhance procedural precision and patient safety.

By product type, the active approximators category - led by the suture-based segment - dominates, while by access site, the femoral segment accounts for the largest share. Hospitals & clinics remain the leading end-user segment. Key companies operating in the vascular closure devices market include Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Haemonetics Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, BD, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd., Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd., Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gem srl, Rex Medical, and others.

For more recent advancements in this landscape, visit Vascular Closure Devices Market Recent Developments

Vascular Closure Devices Market Overview and Growth Outlook

The vascular closure devices market is forecast to expand from USD 1,548.87 million in 2024 to USD 2,398.52 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2025 to 2032. This trajectory reflects increasing clinical reliance on catheter-based cardiovascular interventions, rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, and sustained investment in innovative closure technologies.

Dive deeper into the Vascular Closure Devices market trends @ Vascular Closure Devices Market insights and analysis.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of approximately 45% of the global market in 2024, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population requiring more interventional procedures, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of advanced closure technologies.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to remain a key growth engine, supported by rising cardiovascular disease burden, widespread physician preference for VCDs over manual compression, and favorable regulatory approvals such as CE marks for innovative systems. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by a large and growing patient population, rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure across countries including China, India, and Japan.

For in-depth regional analysis, visit Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional analysis and market share

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation



By Product Type: Active Approximators (Suture-Based; Clip-Based; Assisted Compression Devices), Passive Approximators (Sealant-Or-Gel-Based; Bio-absorbable Plugs), Others

By Access: Femoral, Radial

By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Vascular Closure Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with major multinational players complemented by innovative emerging and specialty companies.

Key global players include Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Haemonetics Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, BD, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd., Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd., Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gem srl, Rex Medical, and others.

Which company is expected to dominate the Vascular Closure Devices market? Know @ Vascular Closure Devices Competitive landscape.

Key Features of DelveInsight's Vascular Closure Devices Market Report



Detailed market sizing and forecasts from 2022 to 2032 at global and regional levels, including revenue projections and CAGR analysis.

Granular assessment of market contribution by major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Coverage of key product categories, including active approximators (suture-based, clip-based, assisted compression devices), passive approximators (sealant-or-gel-based and bio-absorbable plugs), and other closure solutions.

Evaluation of usage across care settings, including hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other clinical environments where vascular closure is routinely performed.

Detailed discussion on why North America is expected to dominate, including drivers such as cardiovascular disease prevalence, technological adoption, aging population, and reimbursement support.

Insight into Europe's and Asia-Pacific's growth drivers, including public healthcare infrastructure, rising catheter-based procedure volumes, and expanding market penetration of innovative devices.

Systematic coverage of demand drivers such as increasing cardiovascular disease burden, growing diabetic population, shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and rising preference for outpatient care settings.

Identification of evolving opportunities around bioabsorbable vascular closure devices, large-bore closure systems, AI-powered procedural guidance, and geographic expansion into high-growth emerging markets.

Profiles and strategic analysis of major companies in the Vascular Closure Devices landscape. Assessment of market concentration, technology adoption trends, recent regulatory milestones, startup funding activity, and strategic levers for market entry or expansion.

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