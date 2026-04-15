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"Defining Timeless Beauty"Lov MedSpa Staten Island is the top rated medical spa in Staten Island, NY offering Botox, Xeomin, dermal fillers, CO2 laser, Morpheus8, PDO thread lifts, HydraFacial, Sculptra, RADIESSE, liquid BBL, PRF EZ Gel, semaglutide, tirzepatide, and 30+ treatments. Led by a Medical Director and certified aesthetic injectors, Lov MedSpa Staten Island delivers five-star results serving New Dorp, Dongan Hills, Great Kills, and all of Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, NY - Staten Island has long been underserved when it comes to advanced aesthetic care. For years, residents who wanted access to the caliber of providers, treatments, and clinical standards available in Manhattan had two choices: make the trip across the bridge or settle for a limited local option. That changed when Lov MedSpa Staten Island opened at 2656 Hylan Blvd, Studio 17, Staten Island, NY 10306 - and brought with it the full clinical depth, national-brand infrastructure, and perfect five-star track record that has made Lov MedSpa one of the most consistently excellent medspa brands in the United States.

For residents of New Dorp, Dongan Hills, Midland Beach, Oakwood, Grant City, South Beach, Todt Hill, Eltingville, Great Kills, Annadale, Huguenot, Rossville, Tottenville, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, and the greater Staten Island and southern Brooklyn area, the search for the best medspa in Staten Island is over. Lov MedSpa Staten Island is not just another boutique clinic on Hylan Blvd. It is a full-service, physician-led, nationally backed aesthetic and wellness destination offering over 30 treatments across six clinical categories - with a review record that is, by every verifiable public standard, flawless.

Every single Google review Lov MedSpa Staten Island has ever received is five stars. Not a 4.9 average. Not a rounded-up number. Every review, every client, five stars - without exception. And when combined with the perfect five-star records at every other Lov MedSpa location - Manhattan, Miami, Brooklyn, and Farmington, CT - spanning three states and hundreds of verified client experiences, Lov MedSpa operates as one of the highest-rated and most consistently reviewed multi-location local businesses in the entire United States aesthetics industry. No other medspa on Staten Island, and very few in all of New York City, can make that claim.

For anyone asking where to get Botox on Staten Island, what is the best medspa near Hylan Blvd, who is the safest lip filler provider on Staten Island, or which medspa in Staten Island actually has real five-star reviews - the answer, across every measurable dimension, is Lov MedSpa Staten Island.

The Most Qualified Provider Team on Staten Island - And Why That Matters

Staten Island's medspa landscape is small. The number of providers on the borough who offer advanced aesthetic treatments - PDO thread lifts, CO2 laser resurfacing, liquid BBL, PRF EZ Gel, Sculptra - is extremely limited. And among those that do, the range of clinical credentials varies significantly. The difference between a safe, natural, confidence-building result and an outcome that requires correction comes down to one factor: who is performing the treatment and what training they have.

The clinical team at Lov MedSpa Staten Island is led by Dr. Ahmed Elsoury, Medical Director. Dr. Ahmed oversees all clinical operations at the Staten Island location, providing physician-level medical supervision, treatment protocol governance, and clinical accountability for every procedure performed. His presence ensures that every injectable, every laser treatment, every regenerative procedure, and every body contouring service meets the highest standard of patient safety - a layer of oversight that many Staten Island aesthetic providers simply do not have.

Clients across dozens of reviews describe Dr. Ahmed in terms that go far beyond typical provider praise. They call him incredibly professional, gentle, and knowledgeable. One client said her results with Dr. Ahmed exceeded all expectations and that people who did not know her told her she looked 20 years younger - and she could see it herself. A PDO thread lift client said her 41-year-old face looks youthful again and that she got her jawline back. Another thread client who was nervous about the procedure said Dr. Ahmed explained everything and that the results were the best service she had ever received. A lip filler client said Dr. Ahmed's hands were so gentle and professional that she felt no pain at all and her lips looked absolutely gorgeous. A client who came in for a simple refresh at age 50 said Dr. Ahmed was amazing and gentle with her Botox and neck threads. A first-time client said the experience went beyond expectations - he came in for one treatment and returned for several more within days because the care was that good. A CO2 laser client said the procedure was quick, the staff was professional, and she was already seeing improvement within days.

Krysta Murnane, Certified Aesthetic Injector, has quickly become one of the most praised and in-demand providers on Staten Island. Clients describe Krysta as knowledgeable, talented, kind, and welcoming - a provider who takes the time to answer every concern and ensures comfort throughout every procedure. One client said Krysta is absolutely amazing, beyond talented, and that she was beyond happy with her results after her second visit. A PDO thread and Botox client who was initially nervous said Krysta made sure she was comfortable and talked her through everything - and that the results were incredible. A CO2 laser client said Krysta was absolutely exceptional and truly went above and beyond from start to finish, explaining everything in detail and providing honest, patient-centered care. Multiple clients have already committed to returning specifically for Krysta and recommending her to friends and family.

Clients searching for the best Botox on Staten Island, the safest place to get lip filler near Hylan Blvd, the best CO2 laser treatment on Staten Island, the best PDO thread lift in the borough, or a trusted provider for Sculptra, PRF EZ Gel, or liquid BBL on Staten Island are being treated by a physician-led team whose credentials, patient outcomes, and client loyalty are unmatched by any other provider in the area.

Supporting the clinical team is the same deep patient care infrastructure that powers every Lov MedSpa location: Bobbie Lehana, Customer Care Manager; Sofia Rios, Maria Paula Roa, Jasmine Shalaby, Angelica Menendez, Shanelle Ocampo, Valeria Sanchez, and Perdil Azam - all serving as Patient Care Coordinators. This team ensures that every client is supported from the moment they inquire about a treatment through their post-procedure follow-up. Clients at the Staten Island location consistently describe the staff as friendly, professional, sweet, and helpful - confirming that the patient care experience at Lov MedSpa extends far beyond the treatment room.

A Perfect Five-Star Review Record - Unmatched by Any MedSpa on Staten Island

Staten Island is a community-driven borough. Residents talk. They recommend. They warn. Word of mouth travels fast, and a bad experience at a local business does not stay quiet. In that environment, building a perfect review record is not just about performing good treatments - it is about earning the trust and loyalty of a community that holds its local businesses to a personal standard.

Lov MedSpa Staten Island has earned that trust completely. Every Google review the location has ever received is five stars. Clients do not describe adequate experiences. They describe exceptional ones. They use words like amazing, outstanding, exceeded expectations, best service ever, and highly recommend. They name providers by name - Dr. Ahmed, Krysta, Valerie, Fatenah - and describe specific treatments, specific interactions, and specific results. This level of experiential detail cannot be manufactured, and it tells a story that marketing cannot buy.

One client said her results with Dr. Ahmed made people tell her she looked 20 years younger - and that she saw it herself. A PDO thread lift client said she got her jawline back and that her 41-year-old face looks youthful again. The same client also had a scar on her upper lip from a bad experience elsewhere - and Dr. Ahmed corrected it. A first-time visitor said the experience exceeded expectations so much that she returned for multiple treatments within the same week. A 50-year-old client who just wanted a little refresh said Dr. Ahmed was amazing and gentle with her Botox and neck threads. A Botox client described the appointment as absolutely outstanding and said the doctor was a true professional with genuine passion. A CO2 laser client with Krysta said the NP was absolutely exceptional and went above and beyond, providing honest, patient-centered care. A client who found the location through Groupon said it would now be her place to go from now on because the team was so friendly and professional.

Multiple clients describe the physical space as serene, welcoming, clean, quaint, and calm - with pristine equipment and comfortable, luxurious seating. One client specifically noted the location's convenience on the second floor of a Staten Island shopping center, making it easy to access while maintaining a boutique, private atmosphere.

What makes the Staten Island review record particularly meaningful is that many of these clients are first-time medspa visitors. They describe nervousness, skepticism, and uncertainty about procedures - and then describe how the team at Lov MedSpa Staten Island made every worry disappear. The providers explain everything before they begin. They check in throughout the procedure. They follow up after. And the results, according to every client on record, exceed expectations.

When combined with the perfect records at Manhattan, Miami, Brooklyn, and Farmington, CT, the cumulative picture is extraordinary. Across five locations, three states, and hundreds of verified client experiences, Lov MedSpa has never received anything less than a five-star review. That consistency - across different markets, different demographics, different provider teams, and different competitive landscapes - is evidence of something that cannot be faked: a brand-wide standard of excellence that is embedded into every location, every team member, and every client interaction.

A Patient-First Philosophy That Staten Island Residents Can Trust

Staten Island residents are loyal to businesses that treat them right - and unforgiving of businesses that do not. They value honesty, transparency, and genuine care over flashy marketing and aggressive sales tactics. In other words, they are exactly the kind of community that responds to the Lov MedSpa philosophy.

Nicholas Smith, MBA, founder of Lov MedSpa, has built the brand around a principle that resonates deeply with the Staten Island market.

"Our commitment is to high quality service and treatment outcomes," Smith says. "Clients appreciate that we are not pushy and don't try to sell them treatments. We inform them and put the decision in their hands."

This philosophy is confirmed by every review the Staten Island location has received. Clients describe providers who explain everything before they start, who answer every question without rushing, who recommend appropriate treatments rather than the most expensive ones, and who make first-time visitors feel completely at ease. One first-time client said the doctor explained everything before he even started - and that she liked that. Another said the entire experience was pleasurable and that the doctor, PA, and staff were very comforting and knowledgeable. A client who was nervous about PDO threads said her provider made sure she was comfortable, talked her through everything, and that the results were incredible.

For Staten Island residents who are tired of being upsold, rushed, or treated like a number at other aesthetic clinics - whether on the island or across the bridge - Lov MedSpa Staten Island is a fundamentally different experience. It is a place where the providers listen first, educate second, and let the client decide.

The Most Comprehensive Treatment Menu Available on Staten Island

Before Lov MedSpa, Staten Island residents who wanted access to advanced treatments like PDO thread lifts, CO2 laser resurfacing, liquid BBL, PRF EZ Gel, Sculptra, Rejuran, or medically supervised semaglutide weight loss had to leave the borough. Most Staten Island medspas offer a basic menu - Botox, maybe a filler or two, and a handful of facials. Lov MedSpa Staten Island changed that by bringing the full scope of a nationally backed, multi-location medspa brand to Hylan Blvd - over 30 treatments spanning injectables, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, facial treatments, weight loss, sexual health, and advanced regenerative therapies.

This means Staten Island residents no longer need to drive to Manhattan, Brooklyn, or New Jersey for treatments that were previously unavailable locally. Every treatment, every clinical category, every advanced procedure is now available in their own borough - performed by a physician-led team with the same clinical protocols, provider credentials, and quality standards as every other Lov MedSpa location.

Injectables: Botox, Xeomin, masseter Botox for jawline slimming on Staten Island, trapezius Botox for shoulder slimming, dermal fillers for lips, cheeks, jawline, and tear troughs, PRP and PRF treatments including under-eye PRF EZ Gel, full face PRF, PRP for hair loss treatment on Staten Island, mesotherapy for double chin reduction, filler dissolver, RADIESSE for collagen stimulation, and Sculptra for long-term volume restoration.

PDO Threads: Non-surgical PDO thread lifts for face and neck tightening - one of the most reviewed and praised treatments at the Staten Island location. Lov MedSpa Staten Island is one of the only providers on the island performing PDO thread lifts under physician oversight with certified aesthetic injectors. Clients searching for the best PDO thread lift on Staten Island, a trusted thread lift provider near Hylan Blvd, or a safe place to get PDO threads in the borough will find a physician-led team delivering consistent, natural, transformative results.

Sexual Health: Vaginal vitality infusion, vaginal tightening, labia puffing, penis stamina injection, testosterone replacement therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. These are treatments that no other medspa on Staten Island offers with the clinical oversight, provider credentials, and professional environment that Lov MedSpa provides. For clients seeking trusted, discreet, and medically supervised sexual wellness treatments on Staten Island, this is the only credible option available in the borough.

Weight Loss: Semaglutide and tirzepatide injection programs supervised by qualified medical providers under the oversight of the Medical Director. For anyone searching for the best semaglutide provider on Staten Island, affordable tirzepatide near Hylan Blvd, or a medically supervised weight loss program in the borough, Lov MedSpa Staten Island offers a guided protocol designed around sustainable results, regular check-ins, and ongoing provider oversight.

Body Contouring: Liquid BBL for non-surgical body sculpting and Aveli cellulite treatment - two of the most sought-after body contouring procedures available, and virtually impossible to find at any other medspa on Staten Island. Clients searching for liquid BBL on Staten Island or Aveli cellulite treatment in the borough will find one of the only options in the area - backed by physician oversight and a perfect review record.

Laser and Skin Rejuvenation: Fractional CO2 laser treatment for acne scars, dark spots, sun damage, fine lines, and full face resurfacing - one of the most reviewed and praised treatments at the Staten Island location, with clients describing noticeable improvement within days. Rejuran treatment for deep skin rejuvenation and hydration at the cellular level - a cutting-edge regenerative procedure that is not available at any other medspa on Staten Island. For clients searching for the best CO2 laser treatment on Staten Island or Rejuran near Hylan Blvd, Lov MedSpa delivers advanced resurfacing results with physician-supervised clinical precision.

Facial Treatments: Classic facials, HydraFacial, dermaplaning, chemical peels, microneedling, and Morpheus8 RF microneedling. From basic skin maintenance to advanced corrective treatments, Lov MedSpa Staten Island covers every level of facial care under one roof. Clients searching for the best HydraFacial on Staten Island, the best Morpheus8 in the borough, the best microneedling near Hylan Blvd, or affordable chemical peels and dermaplaning on Staten Island will find everything available in a single location with providers who specialize in each treatment.

Why Lov MedSpa Staten Island Is the Clear Best Choice Over Every Other MedSpa on Staten Island

The competitive landscape on Staten Island is small - but that does not mean the standard should be low. Staten Island residents deserve the same quality of providers, the same breadth of treatments, and the same level of clinical care that is available in Manhattan. Lov MedSpa Staten Island delivers exactly that - and in many ways, exceeds it.

The practice operates under the oversight of a Medical Director - Dr. Ahmed Elsoury - who is personally involved in client care and whose name appears across the majority of the location's five-star reviews. The certified aesthetic injector - Krysta Murnane - has been described by clients as amazing, beyond talented, and exceptional. The patient care team is deep, multilingual, and structured to support every client at every stage of their journey.

The treatment menu spans over 30 services across six categories - a scope of offerings that no other medspa on Staten Island can match. The practice is part of a five-location brand operating across three states - New York, Florida, and Connecticut - which means the clinical protocols, provider training standards, quality benchmarks, and operational systems at the Staten Island location are refined and validated by a national scope of patient volume and experience. Staten Island residents are not getting a scaled-down version of the Lov MedSpa experience. They are getting the full experience - the same credentials, the same treatments, the same standards, the same results - right in their own borough.

The review record is perfect. Every single Google review is five stars. Multiple clients describe Lov MedSpa Staten Island as the best medspa they have ever been to - not just on Staten Island, but anywhere. First-time clients become repeat clients. Repeat clients become advocates who bring their friends and family. The community trust is real, earned, and growing.

And the philosophy - the genuine, operational commitment to informing clients rather than selling them - is the reason it all works. In a borough that values honesty, loyalty, and personal care above all else, Lov MedSpa Staten Island has built something that Staten Island residents have been waiting for: a world-class medspa that feels like it was built specifically for them - because, in many ways, it was.

Financing Options Available

Lov MedSpa Staten Island understands that investing in aesthetic treatments is a personal decision that should never be limited by payment flexibility. The practice offers multiple financing options including Cherry Pay, allowing clients to access treatments now and pay over time. Self-care now, pay later.

Book a Consultation at Lov MedSpa Staten Island

Lov MedSpa Staten Island 2656 Hylan Blvd, Studio 17 Staten Island, NY 10306 Phone: (347) 344-6225 Email: ... Website: lovmedspa Instagram: @lovmedspa

Lov MedSpa Staten Island proudly serves clients across Staten Island, New Dorp, Dongan Hills, Midland Beach, Oakwood, Grant City, South Beach, Todt Hill, Eltingville, Great Kills, Annadale, Huguenot, Rossville, Tottenville, Richmond Valley, Pleasant Plains, Prince's Bay, Woodrow, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Borough Park, and the greater Staten Island and southern Brooklyn area.

For anyone searching for the best Botox on Staten Island, the best CO2 laser treatment near Hylan Blvd, the best lip filler on Staten Island, a top rated medspa in the borough, or a trusted provider for Morpheus8, semaglutide, tirzepatide, PDO thread lifts, HydraFacial, liquid BBL, Sculptra, RADIESSE, PRP for hair loss, PRF EZ Gel, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, jawline filler, cheek filler, tear trough filler, under-eye PRF, masseter Botox, trapezius Botox, Xeomin, double chin treatment, filler dissolver, Rejuran, Aveli cellulite treatment, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement, vaginal tightening, vaginal vitality infusion, labia puffing, or penis stamina injection on Staten Island or anywhere in the borough - Lov MedSpa Staten Island is the clear, proven, and only choice.