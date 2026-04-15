Canon Unveils MS-510 Multipurpose Camera, Unveils Trio Of New Products Including CINE-SERVO 40-1200Mm Lens More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canon unveils unique new offerings designed for the professional broadcast space, including MS-510 multipurpose camera and an updated version of the legendary camera company's beloved CINE-SERVO lens.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce three new Canon products designed for the professional broadcast space: the CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens with a built-in 1.5x extender, the compact and powerful RC-1P300 PTZ controller, and the long range ultra-high-sensitivity MS-510 multipurpose camera.

Canon MS-510 Camera



Key Features



Ultrasensitive 1" SPAD Sensor

B4 Lens Mount with Optical Magnifier

3G-SDI, Genlock, RJ45 LAN 100BASE-TX

Supports up to 1080p 59.94 Video

CrispImg2 Custom Picture Preset

Optimizes Resolution, Reduces Noise

Save up to 20 Customized Image Settings

Full-Color Night Mode Infrared Capture

Haze Compensation | Smart Shade Control RS-232C, RS-422, RS-485 Serial Control

The MS-510 multipurpose camera is equipped with a B4 lens mount, and Canon suggests pairing it with their ultra-telephoto broadcast zooms to capture long-range subjects. The camera has a 1” Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor with approximately 3.2 million pixels, designed for crisp, accurate low-light capture. There's even a built-in magnifying system that allows 2/3” lenses to cover the entire 1” sensor. A CrispImg2 custom picture preset reduces noise, and the camera can be controlled remotely using Pelco-D or NU5 serial protocols. The camera also has an infrared shooting mode, Haze Compensation, and Smart Shade Control to improve shadow detail.

CINE-SERVO Cinema Zoom Lens

RF Mount Lens





PL Mount Lens



Key Features



Super 35/Full Frame | T5.0-10.8 Aperture

Built-In 1.5x Extender for Full-Frame

0.8 MOD Focus/Iris/Zoom Gears

Canon Cinema EOS RF Data

136mm Front Outside Diameter

LCD for User Functions and Settings

11-Blade Iris, 16-Bit Metadata Output

30x Zoom, 180° Focus Ring Rotation

Breathing Compensation, USB Power Drive Durable Design, Lightweight at 6.7 lb

The CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 will be available in both PL and RF-mount varietals. The PL version is compatible with Cooke/i Technology and Zeiss eXtended Data, while the RF version supports Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and Focus Guide on Canon cameras. Both versions are compatible with ARIA and ALAC protocols via a 12-pin connector and have drive units that support focus breathing compensation and USB-C power delivery.

Canon says the 1200mm marks the new longest focal length for a Super35 lens, then kick in the 1.5x extender and get full frame sensor coverage or a massive 1800mm reach on Super35. The RF version weighs 14.8 lb and the PL version comes in at 14.6 lb, not light by any means, but impressive for a lens with a 30x zoom ratio.

The RC-IP300 PTZ controller is compact and lightweight yet still able to control over 200 cameras. The 3.5” touchscreen works for adjusting settings and autofocus. There are user assignable buttons and dials alongside an adjustable control level and zoom rocker, plus programmable trace operation. The controller can be powered via Ethernet or an included AC adapter and will display with the full OSD menus from compatible Canon cameras. The RC-IP300 weighs only 2.82 lb and measures 10.04 x 3.66 x 7.09”, making it ideal for field work or studio productions where space is limited.

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at