(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction Selecting the right surface finish for Titanium Sheets is a critical decision in chemical, marine, and industrial equipment design. Bright Annealed (BA) and Pickled (Acid-Treated) titanium sheets each offer distinct advantages, affecting corrosion resistance, weldability, maintenance, and equipment lifespan. Choosing incorrectly can lead to increased downtime, maintenance costs, and even equipment failure. For a deeper understanding of titanium sheet grades and thickness selection, refer to the GR1 vs GR2 Titanium Sheet – Detailed Comparison and the Titanium Sheet Thickness Guide. 1. Overview of Surface Finishes Titanium sheets are available in multiple finishes, but BA and Pickled are the most common for chemical applications.

Feature Bright Annealed (BA) Pickled (Acid-Treated) Surface Appearance Smooth, reflective, bright Matte, uniform, clean Manufacturing Process Vacuum or inert annealing Acid pickling to remove oxides Corrosion Resistance High in neutral/mild media Excellent in strong acids/bases Weldability Good, minimal heat tint Good, post-weld pickling may be needed Typical Applications Panels, instrumentation, mild chemical contact Storage tanks, reactors, pipelines Maintenance Needs Easier visual inspection Resistant to aggressive chemicals

Case Study: A GR2 BA sheet panel used in a chemical dosing system offered excellent visual inspection, allowing operators to quickly detect residue. However, in a sulfuric acid storage tank, a pickled GR2 sheet was necessary to withstand continuous acid exposure, extending tank life from 5 years to over 12 years.

2. Corrosion Resistance Considerations

Surface finish directly influences passivation layer integrity, crucial for chemical resistance.



BA Titanium Sheets



Suitable for neutral or mildly corrosive media.



Retains bright appearance, aiding inspections.

Slightly more sensitive to localized corrosionunder high acid conditions.



Pickled Titanium Sheets



Optimized for strong acids (HCl, H2SO4) and bases.



Removes oxides and heat tint, restoring passivation. Essential for pipelines, reactors, and storage tanks handling aggressive chemicals.



Extended Example: In a chlorine-containing chemical plant, BA sheets exposed to high-chloride media showed micro-pitting after 18 months. Replacing with pickled GR2 sheets eliminated pitting, reducing maintenance costs by 40%.

3. Welding and Fabrication Implications

3.1 Welding Considerations

Feature BA Sheet Pickled Sheet Heat-Affected Zone Minor discoloration, minimal corrosion risk Post-weld pickling recommended to restore passivation Weld Appearance Bright, shiny Duller, requires chemical cleaning Cleaning & Maintenance Easy visual inspection Strong chemical resistance after post-weld treatment Typical Applications Panels, mild chemical piping Acid storage, high-corrosion reactors

Case Study: During construction of a GR2 chemical mixing tank, pickled sheets required post-weld acid treatment to remove heat tint, ensuring uniform corrosion resistance across the tank. In contrast, BA sheets for a control panel enclosure maintained visual inspection integrity without additional treatment.

3.2 Fabrication Differences



BA Sheets: Easier to cut and machine for visual components; minimal surface degradation.

Pickled Sheets: Slightly harder due to acid treatment, but offer superior long-term chemical resistance. Both finishes can be laser-cut or guillotine-sheared, but pickled sheets may require controlled handling to prevent scratches.



4. Equipment-Specific Recommendations

Equipment Recommended Finish Sheet Thickness Notes / Case Examples Storage Tanks Pickled 2–10 mm GR2 Resistant to strong acids; post-weld passivation needed Reactors Pickled 3–12 mm GR2 High-temperature and chemical exposure; pickled prevents localized corrosion Piping & Tubing Pickled 1–5 mm GR2 High-flow, high-chloride; pickled prevents micro-pitting Instrumentation Panels BA 0.5–2 mm GR1 Easy inspection; mild chemical contact only Heat Exchangers BA or Pickled 1–6 mm Mild fluids → BA; Aggressive fluids → Pickled Corrosive Mixers Pickled 3–8 mm GR2 Prevents early wear and ensures uniform mixing performance

5. Case Studies and Lessons Learned

Case 1: Acid Storage Tank (GR2, Pickled)



Problem:High-concentration H2SO4 tank suffered frequent maintenance when BA sheets were initially used.

Solution:Switch to pickled GR2 sheets, post-weld acid cleaning, passivation. Result:Tank service life increased from 5 years to 12 years; maintenance costs reduced by 40%.

Case 2: Instrumentation Panels (GR1, BA)



Problem:Need for frequent visual inspection and easy cleaning.

Solution:Use BA GR1 sheets. Result:Panels remained clean, easy to inspect; corrosion negligible over 6 years.

Case 3: Heat Exchanger Tubes



Problem:Tubes carrying mildly acidic seawater developed minor pitting on BA finish.

Solution:Replace BA with pickled GR2 tubes in high-risk zones. Result:No further pitting; optimized maintenance schedule.



6. Cost and Procurement Considerations

Finish Cost Factor Procurement Notes BA Lower initial cost, easier handling Ideal for visual components; specify intended chemical exposure Pickled Slightly higher Specify chemical compatibility and post-weld passivation requirements Additional Welding preparation, post-weld pickling Budget for treatment on pickled sheets; BA may require minimal cleaning

Procurement Tip: Clearly specify grade, thickness, surface finish, chemical environment, and post-weld treatment in RFQs to avoid misalignment between design and supply.

7. FAQ



Is BA suitable for strong acids?No, use pickled sheets.

Does welding affect corrosion resistance?Yes, heat tint may reduce passivation; pickled sheets require post-weld cleaning.

Can BA sheets be converted to pickled?Yes, via acid treatment and passivation.

Which grade is better with respect to chemical resistance?GR2 is superior; BA vs pickled depends on environment. Are there differences in surface flatness?Both maintain flatness, but pickled may require careful handling to avoid scratches.



8. Engineering and Procurement Perspective



Maintenance Optimization:Use BA where visual inspection and cleaning are critical; pickled where chemical resistance is critical.

Hybrid Approach:Mix BA and pickled sheets in different zones of equipment for cost-efficiency and performance.

Procurement Strategy:Provide suppliers like ProX Metal with detailed application scenarios, grade, thickness, and surface finish to ensure optimal supply and reduce risk of fabrication errors. Lifecycle Considerations:While BA is cheaper upfront, pickled titanium sheets provide longer service life and reduced downtime, especially in highly corrosive environments.



Conclusion and Brand Guidance

Selecting between Bright Annealed and Pickled titanium sheets is a strategic decision that affects equipment performance, durability, and maintenance costs. Proper selection, fabrication, and post-weld treatment ensure reliable, long-lasting chemical equipment.

At ProX Metal, we provide comprehensive guidance and supply for both BA and pickled titanium sheets. Our GR1 and GR2 sheets, combined with expert engineering support, guarantee optimized corrosion resistance, fabrication quality, and equipment longevity for chemical, marine, and industrial applications.