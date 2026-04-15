Strategic Supply Chain Risk Management Course: Transform Vendor Risk Into Strategic Advantage Through Collaboration, Proactive Planning And Resilient Supply Chain Strategies (June 8Th-9Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transform supply chain risk into strategic advantages by fostering supplier partnerships, enhancing collaboration, and mastering proactive risk management. Prepare for disruptions and capitalize on opportunities through innovative collaboration and robust relationship-building frameworks.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Supply Chain Risk Management: From Vulnerability to Resilience (June 8th - June 9th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Course overview

"A supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link" - but what if you could strengthen every link?

In today's outsourced, globalised economy, supplier failure can devastate your business overnight. This training course will transform how you think about supply chain risk - moving from defensive damage control to strategic partnership that drives innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage.

Key topics covered include:

Turn risk into opportunity: Learn how to convert potential suppliers from liability to asset. Master the art of collaboration that transforms vendors into strategic partners who actively contribute to your risk management strategy and fuel future growth through innovation and efficiencies.

Robust supplier relationships: Discover why the strongest supply chains are built on partnership, collaboration and teamwork. You'll develop practical tools for due diligence, strategic evaluation and adopting a collaborative approach for both problem-solving and realising opportunities, creating win-win outcomes.

Master proactive risk management: This training course equips you with frameworks to identify, assess and mitigate risks before they impact your business. You'll learn to spot the three critical risk sources: buyer-created risks, external market factors and supplier-specific vulnerabilities.

Prepare for the worst, plan for the best: From business continuity planning to exit strategies, you'll leave with comprehensive frameworks for managing everything from minor disruptions to catastrophic supplier failure. Learn when to fight, when to partner and when to walk away.

During this highly-interactive training course, the expert trainer focusses on best practice for success but also looks at how to plan and mitigate for the worst. Proactive management of supply chain risk means being prewarned and therefore pre-armed.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for all those who manage stakeholders in a supply chain, including:



Contract managers

Commercial managers

Supply chain engineers

Procurement managers

Project managers

Operations team members

Business development managers Contract administrators, officers and specialists

This course is ideal for anyone whose success depends on external suppliers and for those who want to move beyond basic supplier management to strategic supply chain optimisation.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Benefits of managing Supply Chain Risk (SCR)

Causes and types of supply chain risk Eliminating, avoiding and mitigating against supply chain risk

Day 2



Minimising criticality / pro-active management of supply chain risks

Putting SCM in place to manage SCR Embedding SCR management into corporate culture

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Catherine Hurst

Catherine Hurst BSc(Hons), CIMDip, PgDL, is an independent consultant in the contract and commercial fields. She was formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, following previous contract/commercial roles with GEC and Siemens. She has extensive practical experience of bid management, contract drafting and negotiation, contract and subcontract management as well as commercial risk management, both with UK and overseas customers and suppliers, in the private and public sectors.

She is a highly experienced trainer, having a style which brings a subject to life, creating interest and stimulating the enthusiasm of delegates. She combines academic best practice with real world experience.

She lecturers Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) diploma, levels 4, 5 & 6 at Chichester college. As well as being a member of CIPS, Catherine has a degree in Management Studies, a Chartered Institute of Marketing diploma and more recently achieved a distinction in her Common Professional Examination (CPE)/Post-grad diploma in law, winning the prize for the highest achieving student in the contract law module.

For more information about this training visit

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