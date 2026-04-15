Google Launches 'Skills' Feature In Chrome To Save, Reuse AI Prompts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Google announced a new feature in its Chrome browser that allows users to save and reuse AI prompts across different web pages, with the aim of simplifying interaction with the Gemini smart assistant.

The new feature is called Skills, which enables the user to save any prompt used within Gemini, and then run it later across multiple tabs with a single click, making it easier to perform repetitive tasks without having to re-enter the prompts each time.

The feature supports multiple uses including automatic content editing, product comparison, and performing repetitive tasks across different sites, thereby increasing the efficiency of interaction within the browser.

It also allows access to saved prompts across devices linked to the same account, with the ability to run them directly while browsing, and provides a ready-made library of prompts that can be used and modified, giving users a quick starting point to accomplish tasks without creating new prompts from scratch.

This feature comes as part of enhancing the integration of the Gemini assistant within the Chrome browser, and improving the browsing experience by automating repetitive tasks.