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Emirates NBD and Sobha Realty partner to offer integrated home financing solutions for off-plan projects in Dubai
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE, 14 April 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real-estate brand globally; to provide integrated home financing solutions for buyers of the premium luxury developer’s off-plan residential developments across Dubai.
Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will offer tailored mortgage solutions to eligible customers purchasing units in Sobha’s developments, enabling early-stage financing clarity, competitive rates, and a streamlined approval process.
Mr. Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is delighted to be a catalyst of Dubai’s real estate sector growth by fostering a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for homebuyers. As a homegrown banking institution, we remain committed to forging partnerships that empower our customers and play a vital role in achieving the goals of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and sustaining the resilience of the UAE economy. This collaboration with Sobha Realty is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting sustainable urban development and providing value beyond banking.”
Sobha Realty is recognized for its Backward Integration model, where design, engineering, construction, and quality control are managed in-house. With five decades of development expertise within the Group and thousands of homes currently under construction across Dubai, the company continues to focus on delivering luxury residential communities defined by craftsmanship, delivery certainty, and long-term value for homeowners and investors.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, of Sobha Realty, said:“Dubai real estate sector continues to attract a diverse global buyer base, and enabling a seamless and transparent homeownership journey is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Emirates NBD, we are embedding structured mortgage solutions within Sobha’s home-buying journey, allowing customers to benefit from early financial clarity and greater confidence when purchasing off-plan homes. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s evolving property landscape and enhancing the overall customer experience.”
The partnership integrates structured mortgage solutions directly within the developer sales journey, supporting homebuyers from booking through to handover and extending beyond traditional lending.
For customers, this translates into early financial visibility, faster processing, and simplified documentation during the off-plan purchase stage. By providing greater financial certainty during the construction phase, the collaboration empowers buyers to make informed homeownership and investment decisions with greater confidence.
The initiative further strengthens collaboration between financial institutions and leading developers, supporting structured, transparent, and sustainable growth within Dubai’s property sector while contributing to the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will offer tailored mortgage solutions to eligible customers purchasing units in Sobha’s developments, enabling early-stage financing clarity, competitive rates, and a streamlined approval process.
Mr. Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is delighted to be a catalyst of Dubai’s real estate sector growth by fostering a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for homebuyers. As a homegrown banking institution, we remain committed to forging partnerships that empower our customers and play a vital role in achieving the goals of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and sustaining the resilience of the UAE economy. This collaboration with Sobha Realty is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting sustainable urban development and providing value beyond banking.”
Sobha Realty is recognized for its Backward Integration model, where design, engineering, construction, and quality control are managed in-house. With five decades of development expertise within the Group and thousands of homes currently under construction across Dubai, the company continues to focus on delivering luxury residential communities defined by craftsmanship, delivery certainty, and long-term value for homeowners and investors.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, of Sobha Realty, said:“Dubai real estate sector continues to attract a diverse global buyer base, and enabling a seamless and transparent homeownership journey is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Emirates NBD, we are embedding structured mortgage solutions within Sobha’s home-buying journey, allowing customers to benefit from early financial clarity and greater confidence when purchasing off-plan homes. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s evolving property landscape and enhancing the overall customer experience.”
The partnership integrates structured mortgage solutions directly within the developer sales journey, supporting homebuyers from booking through to handover and extending beyond traditional lending.
For customers, this translates into early financial visibility, faster processing, and simplified documentation during the off-plan purchase stage. By providing greater financial certainty during the construction phase, the collaboration empowers buyers to make informed homeownership and investment decisions with greater confidence.
The initiative further strengthens collaboration between financial institutions and leading developers, supporting structured, transparent, and sustainable growth within Dubai’s property sector while contributing to the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
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