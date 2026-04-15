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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Visits Doordarshan Kendra Jaipur To Promote Media And Cultural Collaboration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India: Renowned media personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, was invited by Doordarshan Kendra Jaipur, a unit of Prasar Bharati, during his recent visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan.
During the visit, Dr. Marwah toured the broadcasting facilities and reviewed the infrastructure of the Jaipur television station. He interacted with a large number of creative professionals, technical experts, and administrative staff of the station, appreciating their contribution to public broadcasting and cultural programming.
The visit turned into a productive exchange of ideas as detailed discussions were held on strengthening cooperation between media institutions and broadcasting networks. Emphasis was placed on technical collaboration, creative partnerships, and content exchange aimed at promoting Indian art, culture, and heritage through television and digital media platforms.
Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of synergy between educational institutions, production centres, and national broadcasters to enhance the reach and quality of cultural programming. He expressed his enthusiasm for building stronger connections between Marwah Studios and Doordarshan to support training, production initiatives, and cultural promotion.
The interaction also explored opportunities for joint media projects, training programs, and artistic collaborations, which could benefit young professionals and further strengthen India's cultural presence through broadcasting.
The officials and staff of Doordarshan Kendra Jaipur warmly welcomed Dr. Marwah and appreciated his continuous contribution to the development of the media and entertainment industry in India.
The visit concluded on a positive note with a shared commitment to work together in the future for the promotion of Indian culture, creativity, and media excellence.
During the visit, Dr. Marwah toured the broadcasting facilities and reviewed the infrastructure of the Jaipur television station. He interacted with a large number of creative professionals, technical experts, and administrative staff of the station, appreciating their contribution to public broadcasting and cultural programming.
The visit turned into a productive exchange of ideas as detailed discussions were held on strengthening cooperation between media institutions and broadcasting networks. Emphasis was placed on technical collaboration, creative partnerships, and content exchange aimed at promoting Indian art, culture, and heritage through television and digital media platforms.
Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of synergy between educational institutions, production centres, and national broadcasters to enhance the reach and quality of cultural programming. He expressed his enthusiasm for building stronger connections between Marwah Studios and Doordarshan to support training, production initiatives, and cultural promotion.
The interaction also explored opportunities for joint media projects, training programs, and artistic collaborations, which could benefit young professionals and further strengthen India's cultural presence through broadcasting.
The officials and staff of Doordarshan Kendra Jaipur warmly welcomed Dr. Marwah and appreciated his continuous contribution to the development of the media and entertainment industry in India.
The visit concluded on a positive note with a shared commitment to work together in the future for the promotion of Indian culture, creativity, and media excellence.
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