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EU Petition to Suspend Israel Agreement Tops One Million Signatures
(MENAFN) According to reports, a European Citizens’ Initiative demanding the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement has collected more than one million signatures, marking the fastest growth for such a campaign since the mechanism was introduced.
Launched in January 2026 under the title “Justice for Palestine,” the initiative has also reportedly exceeded minimum signature thresholds in at least 10 EU member states, surpassing the requirement of seven countries needed for validation.
The campaign is backed by political groups and civil society organizations across Europe, along with Palestinian-led movements, and calls for the European Union to suspend its cooperation agreement with Israel, citing alleged violations of international law and human rights concerns.
According to reports, organizers said in a statement: “One million people have spoken: the EU must fully suspend its Association Agreement with Israel – the EU must stand for international law and stop its complicity with Israel’s genocide,” while urging supporters to continue mobilizing toward 1.5 million signatures.
Under EU rules, a European Citizens’ Initiative must gather at least one million valid signatures and meet national thresholds in at least seven member states before being formally reviewed.
The European Commission is then required to examine the proposal and decide on a response, although it is not obligated to introduce new legislation.
Launched in January 2026 under the title “Justice for Palestine,” the initiative has also reportedly exceeded minimum signature thresholds in at least 10 EU member states, surpassing the requirement of seven countries needed for validation.
The campaign is backed by political groups and civil society organizations across Europe, along with Palestinian-led movements, and calls for the European Union to suspend its cooperation agreement with Israel, citing alleged violations of international law and human rights concerns.
According to reports, organizers said in a statement: “One million people have spoken: the EU must fully suspend its Association Agreement with Israel – the EU must stand for international law and stop its complicity with Israel’s genocide,” while urging supporters to continue mobilizing toward 1.5 million signatures.
Under EU rules, a European Citizens’ Initiative must gather at least one million valid signatures and meet national thresholds in at least seven member states before being formally reviewed.
The European Commission is then required to examine the proposal and decide on a response, although it is not obligated to introduce new legislation.
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