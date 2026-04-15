Testmu AI And Quarks Technosoft Partner To Power The Next Era Of Autonomous Quality Engineering

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Quarks Technosoft, a leading digital engineering and quality consulting firm, to redefine how enterprises approach software testing in the age of AI-driven development.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI to generate code at unprecedented speed, traditional testing models are emerging as the primary constraint to innovation. This partnership brings together TestMu AI's autonomous testing capabilities and Quarks Technosoft's deep expertise in quality engineering transformation to create a unified, future-ready approach to software quality, one that is intelligent, scalable, and enterprise-grade.

At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision to enable Autonomous Quality Engineering, where testing evolves from a manual, reactive function into a self-governing, continuously learning system. TestMu AI delivers the intelligence layer through its agentic platform, capable of autonomously planning, authoring, and executing tests at machine speed. Quarks Technosoft complements this by embedding a human-in-the-loop strategy, helping enterprises design robust QE frameworks, integrate AI-driven workflows into CI/CD pipelines, and navigate the cultural and operational shift toward autonomous testing.

Together, the two companies are positioning themselves as a complete solution for modern software delivery, ensuring that“agentic” does not simply mean automated but truly intelligent, secure, and aligned with enterprise needs. By bridging cutting-edge AI capabilities with strategic implementation expertise, the partnership enables organizations to overcome testing bottlenecks, significantly reduce test debt, and deliver high-quality digital experiences at scale.

“As AI accelerates how software is built, the real challenge lies in ensuring quality keeps pace,” said Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder at TestMu AI.“Our partnership with Quarks Technosoft brings together autonomous intelligence and engineering expertise to create a self-sustaining quality layer, one that not only keeps up with development speed but fundamentally transforms how software is validated and delivered.”

Saurabh Anand, Chief of Staff, Quarks Technosoft, said,“We are entering an era where quality engineering must evolve as fast as software itself. Our partnership with TestMu AI represents a bold step toward autonomous, AI-driven quality ecosystems that redefine how enterprises build and scale digital products. By combining advanced agentic automation with Quarks' expertise in transformation and DevSecOps, we are enabling organizations to move faster, innovate confidently, and deliver secure, high-quality experiences at scale. This collaboration is not just about improving testing; it's about reimagining the future of software delivery.”

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

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